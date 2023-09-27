✕ Close Taylor Schabusiness googled ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt’ before killing lover

Taylor Schabusiness has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal murder of her lover Shad Thyrion, in a case that sent shockwaves across America.

In February 2022, Schabusiness, 25, strangled Thyrion, 24, during a meth-fuelled sex tryst before sexually assaulting his corpse. She decapitated him and dumped his head in a bucket for his traumatised mother to find inside her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Schabusiness faced a mandatory life sentence, but Judge Thomas Walsh was in charge of determining whether she could be granted the possibility of parole.

When asked if she had anything to tell the court, Schabusiness uttered only: “There isn’t.”

The judge heard from Schabusiness’ family members, who said the troubled mother-of-one had a promising life before she was introduced to hard drugs by her husband.

“She’s not the monster that she’s made out to be,” her father, who is serving time for a child rape conviction, said.

Thyrion’s uncle Kelly Thyrion said that he hoped Schabusiness faced the same fate as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

“I will pray that you meet the same fate as your idol Jeffrey Dahmer,” he said. “So have a great life, S***business.”