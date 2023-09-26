Taylor Schabusiness sentencing for lover’s meth-fueled murder – live

✕ Close Taylor Schabusiness googled ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt’ before killing lover

Taylor Schabusiness will be sentenced today for the brutal murder of her lover Shad Thyrion, in a case that sent shockwaves across America.

Back in February 2022, Schabusiness, 25, strangled Thyrion, 24, during a meth-fuelled sex tryst before sexually assaulting his corpse. She then decapitated his body and dumped his head in a bucket for his traumatised mother to find inside her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Thyrion’s torso, penis and organs were also found scattered in the basement while one of his feet was found inside his chest cavity.

During her harrowing three-day trial, Schabusiness was seen smirking as jurors heard gruesome testimony about Thyrion’s murder and how she had googled “Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt” before killing him.

Jurors took just over 30 minutes to find her guilty on all counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault

Schabusiness’ sentencing will begin at 10.30am ET in court in Brown County, Wisconsin, where she faces life in prison.

Victim impact statements will be read out to the court and Schabusiness’ family members are expected to appear as witnesses.

Schabusiness herself is also expected to speak – marking her first comments to the court.