Taylor Schabusiness sentencing for lover’s meth-fueled murder – live
Taylor Schabusiness was convicted of killing lover Shad Thyrion in a meth-fuelled sex tryst before decapitating him and dumping his head in a bucket
Taylor Schabusiness will be sentenced today for the brutal murder of her lover Shad Thyrion, in a case that sent shockwaves across America.
Back in February 2022, Schabusiness, 25, strangled Thyrion, 24, during a meth-fuelled sex tryst before sexually assaulting his corpse. She then decapitated his body and dumped his head in a bucket for his traumatised mother to find inside her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Thyrion’s torso, penis and organs were also found scattered in the basement while one of his feet was found inside his chest cavity.
During her harrowing three-day trial, Schabusiness was seen smirking as jurors heard gruesome testimony about Thyrion’s murder and how she had googled “Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt” before killing him.
Jurors took just over 30 minutes to find her guilty on all counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault
Schabusiness’ sentencing will begin at 10.30am ET in court in Brown County, Wisconsin, where she faces life in prison.
Victim impact statements will be read out to the court and Schabusiness’ family members are expected to appear as witnesses.
Schabusiness herself is also expected to speak – marking her first comments to the court.
Everything we know about Taylor Schabusiness case
Nothing could have prepared Tara Pakanich for what she encountered in the early morning hours of 23 February 2022. Inside a green bucket covered with a shower towel at her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was the mutilated head of her 24-year-old son Shad Thyrion.
Thyrion’s torso, penis and carved-out organs were later found by law enforcement in her basement. The gruesome nature of the murder was on full display in court this week as Taylor Schabusiness went on trial charged with his murder.
In July, a jury took just 30 minutes to convict her on all counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in Thyrion’s death. Now, she faces life in prison as the death penalty is not legal in Wisconsin. Her sentencing is set for 26 September.
Schabusiness, 25, and her victim knew each other since middle school and had been involved in a sexual relationship, she told law enforcement. On the fateful day of Thyrion’s death, they had been consuming methamphetamines and prescription drugs.
But despite Schabusiness’ attempts to enter not-guilty pleas for reason of insanity, prosecutors honed in on the atrocious evidence they said suggested premeditation.
Over the course of the three-day trial, jurors heard about Schabusiness’ online searches for “Jeffrey Dahmer walking into court all sexy” as well as how she allegedly preserved Thyrion’s blood and then showered with it before recounting to detectives how much she “liked strangling him.”
Throughout the proceedings, she also attacked her own lawyer and was seen smirking as gruesome details about the murder were mentioned.
Here’s everything we know about the case:
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog
Taylor Schabusiness was convicted of killing lover Shad Thyrion in a meth-fuelled sex tryst before decapitating him and dumping his head in a bucket. Follow live updates on her sentencing here.