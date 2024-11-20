Susan Smith, the South Carolina woman who killed her kids and blamed a Black man, argues for parole: Live updates
A South Carolina mother who was convicted of killing her two children by rolling her car into a lake with the boys strapped in their car seats is up for parole after 30 years.
Susan Smith, 53, was convicted of murder in 1995 but the jury decided not to sentence her to death. Under state law at the time, she is eligible for a parole hearing every two years now that she has spent 30 years behind bars.
She will appear before a seven-member parole board via video feed from prison on Wednesday to plead for her freedom.
Smith made international headlines in October 1994 when she claimed she was carjacked by a Black man who she claimed drove away with her sons, Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months.
But investigators say the story didn’t add up and after nine days of Smith and her husband David pleading for the safe return of their children, Smith confessed to the murders.
A decision to grant parole requires a two-thirds vote of board members present at the hearing, according to the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
Parole in South Carolina is granted only about eight percent of the time and is less likely with an inmate’s first appearance before the board, in notorious cases or when prosecutors and the families of victims are opposed.
Susan Smith’s ex-husband arrives at court
David Smith, Susan Smith’s ex-husband and father of their children, has arrived to her parole hearing, according to NewsNation’s Brian Entin who is at the courthouse in Georgia.
David has said that he does not believe 30 years is enough time and that she should not be set free.
David Smith just arrived to Susan Smith’s parole hearing.— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 20, 2024
He is her ex husband and the father of the boys she murdered.
He wanted the death penalty and now 30 years later has to see her again as she asks the South Carolina parole board to free her. pic.twitter.com/2WdqXjwQxM
Could Susan Smith go free?
Susan Smith’s parole hearing will be done virtually, according to the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
Parole in South Carolina is only granted about 8 percent of the time and is less likely on an inmate’s first appearance before the board, in notorious cases, or when prosecutors and the families of victims are opposed, the Associated Press reported.
Smith falls in all of those categories.
Tommy Pope, the lead prosecutor in Smith’s trial who is now the Republican Speaker Pro Tem of the South Carolina House, said he plans to tell the parole board that when jurors rejected the death penalty, they thought a life sentence meant the rest of her life and that they did not think she could be released after 30 years.
Earlier this month, the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services confirmed to several news outlets that more than 127 letters have been submitted to their agency regarding Smith’s parole bid.
The letters are not publicly accessible, but a Smith family source told The New York Post that many of them are opposed to Smith’s potential release and are riddled with negative comments including one stating that Smith “belongs in that lake with her boys.”
‘30 years is not enough’
But her ex-husband, David Smith, says it’s not enough.
“30 years is just not enough,” David told the TODAY show.
“This wasn’t an accident. She deliberately killed Michael and Alex.”
Smith made international headlines in 1994 when she lied about being carjacked late at night after killing her two sons
What to expect at Susan Smith’s parole hearing?
Susan Smith, 53, will appear before a seven-member parole board via video feed from prison on Wednesday to plead for her freedom.
Then she will go offline, and her ex-husband and father of the children, as well as the prosecutor at her murder trial, will argue that she remains incarcerated.
