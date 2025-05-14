The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Imprisoned Suge Knight has boldly claimed that President Donald Trump will pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs in his sex trafficking case.

Diddy’s rival music executive, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run, predicted: “Puffy’s gonna be alright.”

“I think he’s got some favors with the government. I think they’re gonna show him a little leeway,” Knight told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo in a Tuesday interview from prison. “It might not seem like it when it’s all said and done, but I don’t think he has nothing to worry about, and I don’t think he’s worried because he’s gonna be federal, and if he gets convicted, Trump’s gonna pardon him.”

“You think the president of the United States would pardon Sean Combs for sex trafficking?” host Cuomo interjected.

open image in gallery Music executive Suge Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter, believes that President Donald Trump could pardon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. ( AFP/Getty )

Knight reasoned that Combs has a shot at being pardoned because his Death Row Records co-founder, Michael Harris, had his sentence for attempted murder and drug trafficking commuted by Trump in 2021.

“He pardoned Michael Harris,” Knight said. “They don’t care about that, it’s all about, you know, what’s in it for the long run.”

The rapper also suggested that somebody might “talk to those jurors and convince one of two of them” because of Combs’s “influence.”

“I still feel that Puffy is going to be alright and have a fair shot at it,” Knight said. “ He’s not a not a dummy. And I'm quite sure somebody going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them that's all you need, is one.”

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. He denies any accusations of wrongdoing.

open image in gallery Knight was mentioned during Cassie Ventura’s testimony at Combs’s sex-trafficking trial. Ventura testified that Combs and his bodyguard once left a ‘Freak Off’ to confront Knight. ( Getty )

Knight was speaking a few hours after Cassie Ventura gave shocking testimony in Combs’s trial about marathon drug-fueled sex sessions with male escorts that left her feeling “disgusting.”

​​During the second day of the trial, the jury heard that Combs and his bodyguard once left a “Freak Off” to confront Knight, according to Ventura’s testimony. Ventura said Combs’s bodyguard interrupted the session to inform his boss about his rival’s whereabouts, prompting the music mogul to spring into action.

“We were having a freak off in one of his homes in L.A. and he said Suge was at Mel’s Diner and we packed up and drove down there,” Ventura testified.

Ventura claimed Combs and his bodyguard armed themselves with guns, dressed in black clothes and left in an SUV.

Knight told Cuomo that the pair didn’t turn up. He said that it was “a good thing they didn't show up” because “somebody would have got hurt.”