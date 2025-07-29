Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Stalker who believed he was in a long-term relationship with Caitlin Clark learns if he’s going to prison

‘Hopefully, this case highlights that there are consequences to what people say online,’ Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said

Madeline Sherratt
Tuesday 29 July 2025 12:16 EDT
Related: Outrage after Caitlin Clark is whacked on the head by rival Angel Reese

A stalker who believed he was in a long-term relationship with Indiana Fever basketball superstar Caitlin Clark has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Michael Lewis, 55, from Denton, Texas, learned his fate Monday after he pleaded guilty to stalking. In addition to his prison time, Lewis was given an additional 180-day suspended sentence for harassing the 23-year-old.

Prosecutors said Lewis sent over 800 vulgar and sexually explicit messages to Clark on X between December 12, 2024, and January 11, 2025.

He also allegedly drove back and forth from Texas to Indianapolis, past Gainbridge Fieldhouse on several occasions, and even bought tickets to a Butler University women’s basketball game he knew Clark would be at, The Athletic reports.

Clark became so paranoid that she reportedly told police she changed her appearance in public out of fear.

Caitlin Clark was sent over 800 vulgar messages by the stalker last year
Caitlin Clark was sent over 800 vulgar messages by the stalker last year (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Recommended

Investigators managed to track Lewis to a hotel in Indianapolis on January 8, where he acknowledged he had forged “an imaginary relationship” with Clark, authorities said.

However, despite warnings from police, Lewis continued to message Clark and was subsequently arrested and charged four days later.

The suspect has been given a stay-away order from Clark, all Indiana Fever events, and Hinkle Fieldhouse, where Clark’s boyfriend, an assistant basketball coach for Butler University, works.

Lewis is also banned from using the internet.

The judge recommended that Lewis undergo mental health treatment after he continually interrupted the court, saying of Clark, "I want her to be safe.”

Michael Lewis (right) was arrested in January after investigators tracked him down in Indianapolis
Michael Lewis (right) was arrested in January after investigators tracked him down in Indianapolis (AP/Marion County Sheriff's Office)

He also claimed he knew “almost nothing” about Clark’s personal life when he began messaging her and claimed that he never followed or threatened her.

The judge reprimanded Lewis, warning him he was “going to talk himself out of a plea,” local station WTHR reported.

“This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

He added: “I hope everyone focuses on the fact that there is a real victim here.”

"There is a 22-year-old young person here who has been profoundly impacted by what is being said. I think, hopefully, this case also highlights that there are consequences to what people say online,” Mears said.

Clark has recently missed a string of games since suffering an injury on July 15, and her team says she has not set a time for a return.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in