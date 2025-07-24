Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Caitlin Clark still has no timetable for return following further medical evaluation this week

The Indiana Fever say guard Caitlin Clark still has no time table to return

Via AP news wire
Thursday 24 July 2025 13:34 EDT
WNBA All Star Game Basketball
WNBA All Star Game Basketball (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark still has no time table to return, the team said Thursday following further medical tests this week.

No further injuries were discovered during this week’s evaluations.

Clark has missed three games — including last weekend’s WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis — since injuring her right groin July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. She traveled with her team to New York for their loss to the Liberty on Tuesday night.

The Fever said Clark is continuing to work with team medical staff on her recovery and rehabilitation.

Clark's current injury is the latest in a string of difficulties for the Fever star, which has included a left groin injury and a left quad strain earlier in the season.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in