Actor George Pogatsia is no stranger to playing bad guys, and has appeared on award-winning TV shows like The Sopranos and Law & Order. But earlier this month, he played the role of a hero after saving a woman from a potential abduction.

Pogatsia called 911 about an attempted abduction near his home in Jersey City, New Jersey, on November 1, according to reports by NBC New York and TMZ.

The actor recalled seeing a 19-year-old girl, who appeared intoxicated, with her cousin and a strange man, NBC New York reports. "This guy was just insistent on trying to get this girl to go with him," he told the outlet.

When he called the police, Pogatsia described the man’s location and said he was wearing all-black clothing, according to 911 audio obtained by TMZ.

Actor George Pogatsia (pictured in 2014) is being hailed as a hero after he saved a woman from a potential abduction earlier this month ( Anna Webber/Getty Images for 5 Red Pictures )

As Pogatsia spoke with the dispatcher, he can be heard shouting: "Where you going, motherf*****? Where you going?”

Pogatsia also told the dispatcher the man had lifted the girl onto his shoulder and tried to run away with her.

"That’s when I demanded to the guy, I told him to put the girl down, demanded that he put her down," Pogatsia told NBC New York.

"He dropped her like a sack of potatoes...then he ran back [down the street] and I chased after him,” he added.

Pogatsia’s wife, Yolanda, was the first one to notice something was wrong and told the actor to follow him. "He said to her...'don't let them call the police because they will detain you.' Basically he was threatening ICE would come and deport her," she told NBC New York.

The man ultimately got away, NBC New York reports. But thanks to Pogatsia, the police arrived and the young woman was safe.

President Donald Trump sent Pogatsia an appreciation letter on November 10, thanking him for his heroic efforts, according to NBC New York. The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

“Because of your quick thinking and uncommon bravery, an innocent girl was saved from potential tragedy,” the letter reads. “You certainly channeled your prior experience on Law and Order to be prepared for this moment, and we are very grateful.”

Pogatsia guest-starred once on The Sopranos in 2007, and twice on Law & Order between 2004 and 2008, according to his IMDB page. Pogastia also wrote and directed Family on Board (2014). The short film featured actor Tony Sirico, who played Paulie Gualtieri on The Sopranos.

The Independent has contacted Pogatsia and the Jersey City Police Department for comment.