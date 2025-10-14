Police beg for tips after unidentified woman seen being abducted on doorbell camera

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are seeking the public’s help after the apparent abduction of a woman was caught on disturbing doorbell camera footage in Kansas.

The Wichita Police Department said Tuesday it had still not been able to identify the woman, and was following numerous leads with assistance from federal law enforcement.

Footage from the home shows the woman screaming as she is dragged off the porch by her assailant – who has also not been identified – and taken near to a parked car. The man, who has his arms firmly wrapped around the woman, is wearing a dark top, with blue jeans and white sneakers.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Volutsia in Wichita, close to the major Interstate 35 highway and Wichita State University.

The circumstances that led up to the apparent abduction remain unclear, according to police.

Police are seeking help identifying a woman who appears to have been abducted in Wichita, Kansas ( Wichita Police Department )

“We’ve worked throughout the day on this investigation, following up on numerous leads, and we appreciate the public's help,” a Tuesday law enforcement release stated.

“Our team has processed the audio, reducing background noise, hoping that someone will recognize her voice.”

A press conference has been scheduled at 11.30 a.m central time to provide an update in the case.

One neighbour told KAKE News that the incident was concerning, especially for other young women in the area.

"It’s dangerous. That’s the truth. But, always, I believe there have always been kidnappings," she told the outlet, adding that nothing similar had ever happened in the neighborhood.

Anyone with further information on the incident is urged to contact detectives or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.