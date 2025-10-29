The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Ex-Illinois sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson has been convicted of second-degree murder after he fatally shot a Black woman in her home after she called 911 for help last year.

Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old single mother of two teenagers, called 911 on July 6, 2024, to report a suspected prowler on her Springfield property. When Grayson responded, he shot Massey in her home after confronting her over a pot of hot water she was holding.

Grayson, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday afternoon after the jury deliberated for several hours. He was originally facing first-degree murder charges, but the judge allowed the jury to also consider second-degree murder.

He will be sentenced on January 29. Grayson could face up to 20 years in prison, but he could also be sentenced to probation and avoid jail time, the Associated Press reports.

Sean Grayson was convicted of second-degree murder ( Macon County Jail )

The Massey family’s attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, said Wednesday that Grayson’s actions warranted a first-degree murder conviction.

"While we believe Grayson's actions deserved a first-degree conviction, today's verdict is still a measure of justice for Sonya Massey. Accountability has begun, and we now hope the court will impose a meaningful sentence that reflects the severity of these crimes and the life that was lost,” the attorneys said. “We will continue to fight for Sonya's family and for reforms that protect everyone from unlawful use of force.”

When Grayson responded to Massey’s home last summer, he went inside and spoke to her with his then-partner, Dawson Farley. Body camera footage shows Grayson backing away from Massey when she entered her kitchen and handled a pot of water. When Massey asked why he backed away, Grayson replied that it was to avoid the “hot, steaming water.”

Massey responded, “Away from my hot, steaming water? I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson drew his gun and yelled for her to drop the pot, the body camera footage shows. In the ensuing chaos, Grayson fired his gun three times and hit Massey once on the left side of her face.

Grayson testified in his own defense on Monday and told the jury he believed Massey was going to throw the water at him.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.