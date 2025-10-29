Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Illinois cop convicted of murder for shooting a Black woman dead in her own home after she called 911

Sean Grayson fatally shot Sonya Massey in her Illinois home last summer

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday 29 October 2025 16:03 EDT
Moments before deputy shoots Black woman caught on bodycam footage

Ex-Illinois sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson has been convicted of second-degree murder after he fatally shot a Black woman in her home after she called 911 for help last year.

Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old single mother of two teenagers, called 911 on July 6, 2024, to report a suspected prowler on her Springfield property. When Grayson responded, he shot Massey in her home after confronting her over a pot of hot water she was holding.

Grayson, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday afternoon after the jury deliberated for several hours. He was originally facing first-degree murder charges, but the judge allowed the jury to also consider second-degree murder.

He will be sentenced on January 29. Grayson could face up to 20 years in prison, but he could also be sentenced to probation and avoid jail time, the Associated Press reports.

Sean Grayson was convicted of second-degree murder
Sean Grayson was convicted of second-degree murder (Macon County Jail)

The Massey family’s attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, said Wednesday that Grayson’s actions warranted a first-degree murder conviction.

"While we believe Grayson's actions deserved a first-degree conviction, today's verdict is still a measure of justice for Sonya Massey. Accountability has begun, and we now hope the court will impose a meaningful sentence that reflects the severity of these crimes and the life that was lost,” the attorneys said. “We will continue to fight for Sonya's family and for reforms that protect everyone from unlawful use of force.”

When Grayson responded to Massey’s home last summer, he went inside and spoke to her with his then-partner, Dawson Farley. Body camera footage shows Grayson backing away from Massey when she entered her kitchen and handled a pot of water. When Massey asked why he backed away, Grayson replied that it was to avoid the “hot, steaming water.”

Massey responded, “Away from my hot, steaming water? I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson drew his gun and yelled for her to drop the pot, the body camera footage shows. In the ensuing chaos, Grayson fired his gun three times and hit Massey once on the left side of her face.

Grayson testified in his own defense on Monday and told the jury he believed Massey was going to throw the water at him.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in