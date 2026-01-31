Adopted son arrested after his mom is found murdered and stuffed in a trash can

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 16-year-old boy from Oklahoma has been arrested after his adoptive mom was found beaten to death and stuffed in a trash can, according to official documents.

Jordan Weems stands accused of first-degree murder, among other charges, after he admitted to police that he attacked his 49-year-old mom, Spring Weems, with a hammer and his fists, according to a new filing from the Logan County District Attorney’s office obtained by news outlet KFOR.

The filing alleges that Jordan threatened to kill his mother before “retrieving a hammer and laying in wait to surprise his mother in the middle of the night.”

“When his mother came upon him unsuspecting, he attacked her viciously and brutally, striking her with the hammer and his fist in excess of a dozen times,” the DA’s office claims.

Police found Spring’s body on Wednesday at a home in Edmond after she was reported missing.

open image in gallery A 16-year-old boy from Oklahoma has been arrested after his adoptive mom, Spring Weems (pictured), was found beaten to death and stuffed in a trash can, according to official documents ( Spring Weems/Facebook )

One of Spring’s biological children went to the home a day before and asked Jordan where she was, news outlet KOCO reported, citing a Logan County affidavit. Jordan said she left to help his sister with her new baby, the affidavit said.

The biological child called his father on Wednesday to come to the home “because something was not right,” according to the affidavit. The father reported Spring missing to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The father later talked to one of the adopted children. Neighbors said Spring had three adopted children, including Jordan, according to News 9. The boy told him that Jordan "killed Spring with a hammer and she was in the trash can at the street.”

Jordan was taken into custody on Wednesday and confessed to killing his mother with a hammer from the garage, according to the affidavit. The authorities said that Jordan hit Spring “until she wasn’t moving anymore” and then stuffed her body in a trash can.

open image in gallery Jordan Weems of Oklahoma admitted to police that he attacked his 49-year-old mom with a hammer and his fists, according to official documents ( Getty/iStock )

Jordan has been charged with first-degree murder, desecration of a human corpse and unauthorized removal of a dead body, according to KOCO. The motive for the murder is still unclear.

The DA’s office said that Jordan had no criminal record. According to his father and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the teen “has previously been committed to psychiatric hospitals for suicidal ideation,” according to the filing.

One of Spring’s adopted sons told investigators that he and Jordan had recently been in trouble for sneaking out and running from the cops, according to the affidavit. The pair had to write apology letters, and Jordan had his bedding taken away and had to wear an orange jumpsuit “to show him what life as a prisoner might be like if he did not start behaving,” the affidavit said.

Information on Jordan’s legal representation was not immediately clear.