The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A beloved Kansas elementary school teacher who vanished after a night out was found dead in a wooded area, buried beneath snow from a powerful winter storm that pummeled much of the country over the weekend.

The Emporia Police Department confirmed that 28-year-old Rebecca Rauber was discovered Sunday following a two-day search that began after she failed to return home on Friday night.

Rauber, a second-grade teacher at Riverside Elementary School, was last seen leaving the Town Royal bar in downtown Emporia around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Her family said she left behind her phone, keys, jacket and purse.

Surveillance footage showed Rauber walking west on Fifth Avenue before heading north on Neosho Street around 11:37 p.m., police said. Additional video later placed her in the 700 block of West Fourth Avenue at approximately 11:44 p.m.

During their search on Sunday, officers located a deceased woman about 300 yards south of where Rauber was last seen on video. Police confirmed the woman was Rauber.

open image in gallery Rebecca Rauber was last seen leaving the Town Royal bar in downtown Emporia on Friday. Her body was discovered covered in snow on Sunday ( Aware Foundation/Facebook )

“Rebecca was found approximately 300 yards south of West 4th Avenue, where she was last seen on video. Rebecca was located in a wooded area,” police said in a statement.

“At this time, it appears, Rebecca may have succumbed to hypothermia early on in her disappearance as she was covered in snow due to the snowstorm that became heavy on Saturday, January 24th.”

Police said Rauber’s family members have been notified.

“We want to thank our community for the outpouring of care and assistance during this situation,” police said in a statement.

open image in gallery Police say they believe Rauber may have died from hypothermia early on in her disappearance as she was covered in snow due to the snowstorm ( Aware Foundation )

“We also want to thank KHP, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue of Kansas, and the Lyon County Communications Center for their efforts in trying to locate Rebecca. All of the agencies listed poured many hours of manpower, involving many resources, in the hope of a positive outcome. Our hearts and prayers are truly with the Rauber family.”

Emporia Public Schools released a statement following news of Rauber’s death, saying the district will provide counselors and support teams for students and staff.

District officials also asked the community and media to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve.