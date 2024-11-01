The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A soldier has been charged with murder after the body of a sergeant was found in a dumpster on a Missouri Army base last week.

US Army Sergeant Sarah Roque, 23, of Ligonier, Indiana, was reported missing on Monday 21 October after she failed to show up for duty that morning at Fort Leonard Wood and her family and commanders were unable to reach her, according to officials.

Her body was found the next day in a dumpster on the base close to housing for single soldiers, US Army Major General Christopher Beck said in a press conference last week.

Now, Wooster Rancy, 21, a specialist soldier with the 5th Engineer Battalion, has been charged with her murder and obstructing the due administration of justice, Fort Leonard Wood officials announced on Thursday.

Rancy, originally from North Miami, Florida, was serving as a combat engineer with the 509th Clearance Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, after enrolling in the Army in 2022 and undergoing his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood.

He is currently being held in pre-trial confinement while awaiting a preliminary hearing.

It is currently unclear how Roque died and what connection she may have to the suspect.

Sergeant Sarah Roque (pictured), 23, of Ligonier, Indiana, was found dead in a dumpster on Tuesday 22 October said Fort Leonard officials ( US Army Fort Leonard Wood )

Army officials had previously announced on October 24 that “a person of interest” had been taken into custody.

Roque was a bridge crewmember serving as a mine dog handler with the K9 Detachment in the Army.

She enlisted four years ago when she began basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood and went on to receive several awards including an Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, according to Army officials.

“Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend, and Soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably,” Beck said at last week’s press briefing.

“Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team, and while there are no words to ease the pain, we continue to provide care, resources, and support to those who are affected during this difficult time.”

Fort Leonard Wood officials are expected to hold a press conference on Friday.