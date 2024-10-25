Soldier found dead in dumpster on Army base

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 23-year-old soldier has been found dead in a dumpster at a military base in Missouri – and a person of interest is now in custody.

US Army Sergeant Sarah Roque, of Ligonier, Indiana, was reported missing on Monday morning when she failed to report for duty at Fort Leonard Wood and her family and commanders couldn’t get in contact with her, according to officials.

Her body was found the next day in a dumpster on the base close to housing for single soldiers, US Army Major General Christopher Beck said in a press conference on Thursday, reported ABC17.

A homicide investigation was launched by the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.

On Thursday, Fort Leonard Wood officials announced in a Facebook update that a person of interest had been taken into custody.

The identity of the person of interest has not been released.

It is currently unclear how Roque died and what connection she may have to the individual in custody.

Sarah Roque, of Ligonier, Indiana, was reported missing on Monday morning when she failed to report for duty at Fort Leonard Wood ( US Army Fort Leonard Wood )

The 23-year-old was a bridge crewmember serving as a mine dog handler with the K9 Detachment in the US Army.

She had enlisted as a soldier four years ago when she began basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood. She had received several awards including an Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, according to Army officials.

“Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and Soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably,” Beck said in the briefing.

“Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team, and while there are no words to ease the pain, we continue to provide care, resources and support to those who are affected during this difficult time.”

The Independent has contacted the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division for comment.