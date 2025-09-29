Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Ivy League school warns of ‘unprovoked’ slapping attacks tied to social media trend

‘It's pretty scary to hear that you could walk around randomly minding your business, you get slapped by a kid,’ one University of Pennsylvania student told local news

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Monday 29 September 2025 18:06 EDT
Video Player Placeholder
An Ivy League school has warned its students about “unprovoked” slapping attacks tied to a new social media trend.

The University of Pennsylvania’s Division of Public Safety recently issued a message notifying the community about several reports made by students and others of “groups of young people slapping or striking individuals in the head” either on or near campus.

Public safety officials say the victims were approached by one or more “unprovoked” group members who hit them with an “open hand or closed fist.” These attackers are “unknown” to the victims, according to officials.

The UPenn message noted that officials believe the attacks are connected to “a nationwide social media trend,” without going into specifics.

An Ivy League school has warned its students about 'unprovoked' slapping attacks tied to a new social media trend (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

The Independent has reached out to UPenn’s Division of Public Safety for comment.

UPenn sophomore Nick Rogers told CBS News Philadelphia, "The Penn community is pretty tight, and I feel like everyone is pretty welcoming to each other, but to hear of people running around slapping students, it's absurd and sucks.”

Fellow sophomore Alex Schnurman told the outlet, "I'd like to think that I'd be safe on my own campus. It's pretty scary to hear that you could walk around randomly minding your business, you get slapped by a kid.”

Recommended

Local barber shop owner Suran Casselle said one of his clients was recently attacked.

"It happened two days ago to one of my clients. His best friend was attacked on 38th Street, right in front of the Wawa," he told local ABC affiliate WPVI. "And the group of youth, they're down here every day after school, like tons of them."

University officials are increasing the police and security presence in the West Philadelphia area and collaborating with their city partners.

UPenn has also given students some safety tips, including staying off their cellphones, not wearing headphones, and being aware of their surroundings, such as nearby exits.

