New report highlights the hold social media has on 16-year-olds

More than half of 16-year-olds in Northern Ireland have been subjected to illegal or harmful behaviours on social media, new research suggests.

The 2025 Northern Ireland Young Life and Times (YLT) survey highlighted that the most prevalent issues included the posting or sharing of offensive, indecent, or obscene material, alongside the non-consensual sharing of content and online stalking. These concerning behaviours were experienced by at least one in five young respondents.

The study indicated a higher likelihood of experiencing such incidents among young women, same-sex attracted young people, those with a disability or long-term illness, and individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

While over a quarter of young people identified the perpetrator as a stranger, more than two-thirds reported that the individual was known to them offline. This included friends or classmates (29%), another young person (17%), an ex-girlfriend or boyfriend (15%), a current partner (2%), a family member (2%), or another adult (2%).

The research also found that a significant majority – over three-quarters of respondents – spent on average at least three hours daily on social media, with three in 10 dedicating six hours or more.

Females tended to spend more time on social media than their male counterparts.

The survey also found a relationship between the time respondents spent on social media each day and poorer mental health.

The research was led by Professor Michelle Butler, Professor Dirk Schubotz and Dr Martina McKnight from the school of social sciences, education and social work at Queen’s University Belfast, with support from the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland.

Prof Butler said: “This is the first time the Young Life and Times survey has asked 16-year-olds in Northern Ireland about their experience of illegal and/or harmful behaviours on social media.

“Based on the findings, social media companies need to consider how the features of their apps may facilitate illegal and/or harmful behaviours, and we need to tackle perceptions that it is normal for people to engage in such behaviours.

“More research is also required to understand the relationship between these experiences and a person’s mental health and wellbeing.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he was “deeply committed to ensuring that our children and young people are safe, supported and empowered in the digital world”.

He added: “The Screens, Safety and Social Media report offers a powerful insight into the lived experiences of young people online, highlighting both the opportunities and the risks they face.

“We must listen, reflect and act. Online safety is not the responsibility of one group. It’s a shared mission.

“Together, we can shape a safer, kinder digital world in which every child can thrive.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the research would provide a “unique perspective through the voices of young people”.

She said: “Online service providers must ensure their reporting mechanisms are transparent, easily accessible and taken seriously, with concerns handled promptly and sensitively.

“Equally important is the need to educate and empower children and young people.”

The report used data from the Kids’ Life and Times (KLT) and YLT surveys to explore children and young people’s use of the internet and social media.

The KLT and YLT surveys are part of three annual social attitudinal surveys undertaken by ARK, a social policy hub – a joint initiative between Queen’s and Ulster University.

In 2025, for the first time, the YLT survey asked about experiences of illegal and/or harmful behaviours on social media, with 2,129 young people completing the survey.

The report recommends more awareness raising and education in school and at home, the need for more research and greater recognition of how social media experiences may affect mental health and wellbeing, and monitoring of research into adaptive artificial intelligence (AI) generated algorithms.

Professor Sir Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen’s, said: “This important research highlights the crucial role Queen’s researchers play in addressing some of the most pressing issues facing society today.

“By giving our young people a voice to express their experiences on social media, the findings provide valuable evidence to inform policy, practice and regulation in this space to ensure their safety going forward.”

Prof Schubotz said: “The YLT survey was established to help those working with and on behalf of young people gain better insights into young people’s lives, and to inform policy interventions and programmes for young people.

“Social media has become a significant part of how young people spend their time and how they communicate with each other.

“Our research shows that this comes with risks that should not be ignored.

“I hope the YLT survey results go a long way to encourage meaningful and respectful conversations with young people about what sensible levels of engagement with social media look like, and how they can protect themselves from risks and harm.”

Bernie McNally, independent chairwoman of the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland, said more needed to be done to protect young people online.

She said: “We need stronger, enforceable regulation and online platforms must be held fully accountable for the environments they create.”

The research report is published after the UK Online Safety Act came into effect in July, requiring online providers to ensure that users, particularly children and young people, are protected from accessing harmful content online.