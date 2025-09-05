‘TJ Maxx shoplifters’ thwarted after fast-foot pit stop during getaway: ‘Felonies do not come with a side of fries’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nuggets with some handcuffs and a soda.

Two alleged shoplifters saw their getaway thwarted when they stopped at a fast-food drive-thru near the scene and were arrested by cops, authorities said.

Around 2 p.m. on August 13, police in Auburn, Massachusetts, responded to a report that two women shoplifted from a TJ Maxx store. An employee said the two suspects left the store with more than $2,000 in merchandise.

The suspects fled the area in a black Ford Edge with a Connecticut license plate, according to police.

However, they didn’t get very far. In fact, according to authorities, the pair stopped at a Wendy’s drive-thru directly across the street from the store.

open image in gallery Police display the items allegedly taken from a Massachusetts TJ Maxx by two shoplifters. ( Auburn police )

Police spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the drive-thru line and the two suspects were arrested.

Dominique Marion, 38, and Tynaja Williams, 24, were identified as the alleged thieves. They were both charged with larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy.

open image in gallery Tynaja Williams and Dominique Marion were both charged with shoplifting. The two were caught in a Wendy’s drive-thru close to the store shortly after the incident. ( auburn police )

After searching their car, officers say they also found items taken from other stores in the region. The two may now face additional charges.

“Moral of the story: Felonies do not come with a side of fries,” police noted in announcing the arrest.