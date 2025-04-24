The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 24-year-old Minnesota man's shoplifting arrest quickly became much more - as police say they uncovered his plans to commit a “mass casualty event” within the next 24 hours.

Mohamed Adan Mohamed faces charges of theft and threats of violence after allegedly stealing firearm magazines and posting threatening remarks on social media.

The incident occurred on April 17, when Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a “suspicious person” at a local business. Mohamed walked into the store wearing a heavy winter jacket, green stocking cap, a medical face mask and gloves while he was selecting several magazines for a 9mm firearm, bear spray, and body armor, the complaint states.

The business became suspicious as he was “selecting high-priced items and not checking the prices,” authorities wrote. Mohamed told people on the sales floor that he had an “AR-style rifle that was calibrated to 9mm” before fleeing the store with about $2,150 worth of stolen goods.

Investigators later found that he escaped in a blue Toyota Sienna on the side of the building with no rear license plate. Store security attempted a “citizen’s arrest” but to no avail — Mohamed was able to get into the car and drive off. In his escape, he nearly ran someone over, the complaint says.

open image in gallery Mohamed Adan Mohamed was arrested for shoplifting, but authorities later feared he could have been plotting a 'mass casualty event' ( Blue Earth County Jail Roster )

Left behind at the store was a list that Mohamed had been eyeing as he was picking out items. At the top of the list read “Survival Gear List with Alternative” and it included sleeping bag, lighters, eight magazines, knives, pepper spray, a “6-mag chest right,” bows and arrows, investigators said. He stole eight magazines, the filing states.

Mohamed had reportedly made several social media posts showing firearms and ammunition and one post showing himself pointing an apparent assault rifle at the camera, the filing says. The hashtag for the media post was #deathtoamerikkan&israelliImperialism.

An officer recalled that he was already investigating the posts before the alleged shoplifting, the complaint says.

A special agent in the state’s criminal investigation bureau told law enforcement that “there were strong indicators that Mohamed was preparing to conduct some sort of attack (Mass Casualty Event) in the next 24 hours,” the filing says.

The St. Peter Police Department executed a Search Warrant at Mohamed's residence in St. Peter and found the firearm that was pictured in one of his posts. The 24-year-old was then arrested by St. Peter police and placed in the Blue Earth County Jail.

Court filings also show that on April 18, the St. Peter Police Department filed a petition for an extreme risk protection order against him.

An officer wrote that his social media activity “speaks to a revolution and law enforcement is concerned he may commit a mass casualty event.” A judge granted the order Wednesday.