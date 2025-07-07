Shooter is killed after opening fire at border agents as they arrived to work

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man wearing tactical gear ambushed U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents as they were walking into their office in McAllen, Texas, on Monday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"This morning an individual opened fired at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to Fox News. "This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

The shooter, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, 27, fired a rifle at the agents, striking the front doors to the office and cracking the glass. Law enforcement agents returned fire and killed the gunman.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told KRGV that Mosqueda was driving a vehicle with Michigan plates. More weapons were reportedly found inside his vehicle.

A door at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in McAllen, Texas, where Ryan Louis Mosqueda, 27, fired a rifle at border agents on Monday, July 7. No border agents were hurt in the attack, but a McAllen police officer was wounded and later treated at a hospital, where they are in stable condition. Mosqueda was killed when police returned fire. ( U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

No border agents were injured in the attack, but a McAllen police officer who responded to the incident was shot. That officer is reportedly in stable condition, according to Fox News.

Law enforcement officials said they believe the attack was an intentional, targeted ambush of Border Patrol agents.

The incident in McAllen comes just days after another Texas police officer was shot on Friday night near U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Prairieland Detention Facility.

In that incident, an officer with the Alvarado Police Department was shot around 11pm on Friday while responding to reports of a suspicious person near the detention facility, according to Fox Dallas.

When the officer tried making contact with the alleged suspicious person, they were shot in the neck.

The officer was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth and was later released.

Several armed suspects allegedly fled the scene but were arrested.

In June, multiple people were arrested after a riot outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon.

According to the DHS, one of the suspects allegedly fired a Roman Candle firework at police officers and threatened them with a large knife before throwing it at them, according to Fox News.

No law enforcement officers were seriously injured in the attack. DHS confirmed at the time that three people had been arrested.

"We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the [US Attorney offices] and our law enforcement partners," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on X. "The Department [of Justice] has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible."

The attacks come amid increasingly brazen and public ICE raids in neighborhoods. ICE raids in Los Angeles last month kicked off nationwide protests that saw demonstrators clashing with ICE and DHS agents.

Despite ICE's insistence that its raids are primarily targeting criminals, little data is available to corroborate those claims.