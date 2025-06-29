The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An armed individual shot at multiple firefighters responding to a brush fire near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday, according to officials.

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho,” Governor Brad Little wrote on X. “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

The ambush took place as fire crews were responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain.

The suspect is still at large.

Pat Riley, Norther Lakes fire chief, told the Idaho Statesman multiple firefighters were hit by an “ambush-style active shooter.”

The incident is under investigation and considered an active shooter situation, with shelter in place orders for Canfield Mountain Trailhead and the surrounding area, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s office told ABC News.

The shooting took place around 2pm and multiple shots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police are probing whether the fire was set to lure first responders to the area.

The FBI is assisting with the response to the shooting, as is the Spokane County, Washington, sheriff’s office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.