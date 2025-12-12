Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion and stalking

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sherrone Moore, the former head football coach at the University of Michigan, has been charged with three crimes, which include home invasion and stalking, the Associated Press reports.

Moore, 39, was arraigned Friday after he was detained by police and fired from his role at the school earlier this week. Records indicated he was in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail, but few other details were initially released about his arrest.

The ex-coach for the Michigan Wolverines is now accused of “unlawfully entering the dwelling of a victim with whom Mr. Moore had a dating relationship,” the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office said, according to the AP.

Few details on the case were released prior to Friday’s arraignment. When asked about Moore’s arrest earlier this week, officials in Pittsfield Township, Michigan, released a statement indicating an individual was taken into custody in an “assault investigation” on Wednesday, NBC News reports. However, the statement did not name Moore.

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was arraigned on Friday afternoon ( Michael Reaves/Getty Images )

News of his arrest emerged at the same time as the revelation that he had been fired by the Wolverines for what was described as “an inappropriate relationship” with a member of staff. University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso announced Moore’s firing in a statement on Thursday.

“Earlier this week, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics dismissed head football coach Sherrone Moore with cause for violating University policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” Grasso said.

“When the findings of a University investigation into Coach Moore’s behavior were presented on Wednesday, we immediately terminated his employment. There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None,” he added.

Moore was initially set to wrap his second season leading the Wolverines. He took over the job the year after the previous coach, Jim Harbaugh, led the team to a National Title. He served as offensive coordinator under Harbaugh and interim head coach during Harbaugh's suspension. Moore was also the first Black coach in the program’s history.

He is a father to three daughters and has been married to his wife since 2015.

The Independent has contacted Moore’s attorney for comment. His attorney declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.