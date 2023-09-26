Sergio Brown remains missing as mother’s funeral planned – live
Sergio Brown has posted Instagram videos after his mother Myrtle was found dead in Maywood creek and he went missing
Ex nfl player sergio brown posts videos on instagram
Authorities in Illinois have declined to confirm whether former NFL player Sergio Brown is believed to be in Mexico after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home.
Mystery erupted around Mr Brown after a concerned family member filed a missing persons report for the 35-year-old New England Patriots alum and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73.
Myrtle was found dead less than 100 yards from her Maywood home the following day. Her death was ruled a homicide as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found injuries resulting from an assault.
The case took a bizarre turn as videos emerged from an Instagram account linked to Mr Brown. Authorities had said they were investigating the authenticity of the posts, in which a man identified as Mr Brown claimed he was kidnapped by the FBI and that his mother was on vacation.
According to Forbes, Maywood police determined that one of the videos was recorded in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. But when reached by The Independent, the department said that it had “no new details to share.”
Mr Brown’s brother Nick Brown announced on Facebook that their mother will be laid to rest on Friday, 29 September.
WATCH: ‘Missing’ ex-NFL player seemingly uploads Instagram video after mother found dead
Missing former NFL player Sergio Brown has purportedly posted a bizarre video on Instagram after his mother was found dead in a creek at the back of her Illinois home.
Mr Brown, 35, and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73, had been reported missing by a worried family member on Saturday.
One day later, Myrtle’s body was found in the Addison Creek Reservoir, less than 100 yards from her home in the small suburban village of Maywood.
Now, in a shocking turn of events, Mr Brown has now allegedly turned up on Instagram – posting bizarre videos claiming that he believed his mother was on holiday and that he had been kidnapped by law enforcement.
Ex-NFL star Sergio Brown and his mother went missing. Police say she was murdered and he has yet to be found
What started as a missing persons investigation for former NFL player Sergio Brown and his elderly mother in a close-knit Illinois town turned into a far more disturbing mystery after the woman’s body was found in a creek over the weekend.
Mr Brown, 35, had turned away from the spotlight following his retirement in 2016, but he made headlines again on 16 September when desperate family members reported him and 73-year-old Myrtle Brown missing.
Efforts to locate the pair safe and alive were interrupted when Myrtle was found dead just a day later, less than 100 yards from her home. Authorities have revealed that her death is being investigated as a homicide while the search continues for Mr Brown in the suburban village.
Now, neighbours of the Browns have claimed that surveillance footage captured the former NFL star, who is said to have been acting “out of his mind” in recent months, burning his mother’s clothes. Maywood Police have yet to name any person of interest or suspects in the probe.
What we know about Sergio Brown’s disappearance and his mother’s murder
As details about 73-year-old Myrtle Brown’s murder begin to emerge, authorities in Maywood, Illinois, continue searching for her son, former NFL player Sergio Brown. Andrea Blanco reports
ICYMI: Timeline of events
14 September: Myrtle Brown, 73, was last seen by her sister.
16 September morning: Worried family members file missing persons reports for Myrtle and Sergio Brown.
16 September afternoon: Hours later, the 73-year-old’s body was found dead in an Illinois creek, only 100 yards from her home; the coroner determined her death to have been a homicide resulting from an assault.
19 September: Sergio Brown begins posting strange videos.
20 September: Police believe one of the videos was captured outside of a condo in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Funeral planned for Sergio Brown’s slain mother
Mr Brown’s brother Nick Brown announced on Facebook that their mother will be laid to rest on Friday, 29 September.
The ceremony will be held at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church.
“Please join us as we celebrate the life of a loving mother, sister, and friend. Some know Myrtle as Mom, Ms. Brown, Myrtle Jean, and Suga Mama,” Nick Brown wrote on Facebook. “It’s a really tough time for the family but we all know Mom would say, ‘Tough times don’t last.’ Please continue to pray for our family.”
Sergio Brown is still missing, a week after his mother was found dead
WATCH: strange Instagram story posted from an account potentially linked to Sergio Brown
Sergio Brown’s NFL career
- Sergio Brown, who graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, played college football for Notre Dame before his time with the NFL.
- Mr Brown’s career in the NFL started in 2010 when he was signed by the New England Patriots as a safety.
- In 2012, he played for the Indianapolis Colts.
- Three years later, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- But in 2016, the team released him.
- Before the end of the year, he signed with the Buffalo Bills and played eight games on the team.
- He retired after his season with the Bills.
‘He was out of his mind’ over the last few months, Myrtle Brown’s neighbour said of Sergio Brown
Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown, told WBBM that he had given authorities Ring doorbell video in which Mr Brown is allegedly seen burning his mother’s clothes. The Maywood Police Department declined to comment on the allegations when reached by The Independent.
“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” Mr Cortez said.
Read the full story:
Sergio Brown burned mother’s clothes before she was found dead, neighbour says
Neighbour Carlos Cortez says Sergio Brown had been acting ‘out of his mind’
Details of Myrtle Brown’s funeral services are still uncertain
Nick Brown, Myrtle’s son and Sergio Brown’s brother, posted on Facebook on Friday with an update:
Hey Peeps, no official, confirmed, or approved information about my mom’s services has been released as of 11:10 a.m. CST Friday, September 22nd, 2023. Please keep our family in your prayers and know that tough times don’t last.
What police have said about the unverified Instagram account
In one Instagram story from an account that appears to be associated with Sergio Brown, he claims that the FBI kidnapped him twice and called the reports of his mother Myrtle Brown’s passing are “fake news.”
“Maywood Police Department detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr. Sergio Brown, who is still considered a missing person and are also looking into its authenticity,” a department spokesperson told the Chicago Sun-Times.