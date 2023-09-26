Sergio Brown remains missing as mother’s funeral planned – live

✕ Close Ex nfl player sergio brown posts videos on instagram

Authorities in Illinois have declined to confirm whether former NFL player Sergio Brown is believed to be in Mexico after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home.

Mystery erupted around Mr Brown after a concerned family member filed a missing persons report for the 35-year-old New England Patriots alum and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73.

Myrtle was found dead less than 100 yards from her Maywood home the following day. Her death was ruled a homicide as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found injuries resulting from an assault.

The case took a bizarre turn as videos emerged from an Instagram account linked to Mr Brown. Authorities had said they were investigating the authenticity of the posts, in which a man identified as Mr Brown claimed he was kidnapped by the FBI and that his mother was on vacation.

According to Forbes, Maywood police determined that one of the videos was recorded in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. But when reached by The Independent, the department said that it had “no new details to share.”

Mr Brown’s brother Nick Brown announced on Facebook that their mother will be laid to rest on Friday, 29 September.