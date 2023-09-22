Sergio Brown – update: Police won’t say if ex-NFL star still missing or in Mexico after strange videos
Sergio Brown has posted Instagram videos after his mother Myrtle was found dead in Maywood creek and he went missing
Authorities in Illinois have declined to confirm whether former NFL player Sergio Brown is believed to be in Mexico after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home.
Mystery erupted around Mr Brown on Saturday after a concerned family member filed a missing persons report for the 35-year-old New England Patriots alum and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73.
Myrtle was found dead less than 100 yards from her Maywood home the following day. Her death was ruled a homicide as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found injuries resulting from an assault.
The case took a bizarre turn as videos emerged from an Instagram account linked to Mr Brown. Authorities had said they were investigating the authenticity of the posts, in which a man identified as Mr Brown claimed he was kidnapped by the FBI and that his mother was on vacation.
According to Forbes, Maywood police determined that one of the videos was recorded in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. But when reached by The Independent, the department said that it had “no new details to share.”
Where is missing ex-NFL star Sergio Brown?
Former NFL player Sergio Brown’s latest Instagram video suggests he is in Mexico days after his mother was discovered dead in an Illinois creek.
The Maywood Police Department reportedly used Google Lens to determine that the video Mr Brown allegedly posted on Wednesday morning was recorded in front of a condo in Playa del Carmen, according to Forbes. But when reached by The Independent, the department said that it had “no new details to share.”
In the video, the former NFL star is seen rambling and laughing as he walks around what appears to be a residential area singing the lyrics to Drake’s song “Legend”.
“Oh my God. Oh my God,” he says. “If I die, I’m a legend.”
The developments come three days after Mr Brown’s mother was found dead in a creek behind her home in Maywood. Authorities have determined that her death was a homicide resulting from an assault.
Eagle-eyed social media users had previously pointed out that a building’s logo in the background of Mr Brown’s video appeared to spell the words “Sabbia Condos.” Authorities did not elaborate on whether they plan to get international law enforcement agencies involved to bring Mr Brown to the US.
Sergio Brown’s childhood friend speaks out
Bridget Howell, a childhood friend of Mr Brown’s brother Nick, told The US Sun that he was shocked to hear news of Myrtle Brown’s murder.
“Me and Nick Brown were classmates. We were in band together, also. I knew Sergio,” Mr Howell said. “Nick’s parents were always at the school supporting them, supporting other children, just being a part of the events and things like that.”
Sergio Brown’s brother Nick Brown writes tribute in honour of slain mother
In an Instagram post, Sergio Brown’s brother thanked the community for their support and prayers.
“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” Nick Brown recounted.
The grieving son also remembered his mother as “strong, caring, diligent, fancy and funny” and pleaded with his brother to return home.
“My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” he wrote.
Missing ex-NFL star posts bizarre Instagram about police and FBI after mother found dead in creek
Maywood police said on Tuesday that detectives were investigating the authenticity of the Instagram account linked to Mr Brown.
In a video posted Monday, a man resembling Mr Brown called Myrtle’s homicide “fake news.”
“Fake news, fake news, fake news. It has to be the FBI,” the man says in the rambling, expletive-filled video, adding that he thought his mother “was on vacation” in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.
Read more:
Ex-NFL star Sergio Brown and his mother went missing. Police say she was murdered and he has yet to be found
As details about 73-year-old Myrtle Brown’s murder begin to emerge, authorities in Maywood, Illinois, continue searching for her son, former NFL player Sergio Brown.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco reports:
