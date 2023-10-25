Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was formally charged with first-degree murder for his mother’s death.

On Wednesday, the former Patriot was also charged with concealment of a dead body in the death of his mother, NBC5 reported.

“We are also heartened by the news that Sergio Brown has been apprehended and returned to the United States unharmed. Our family is prayerful that, as the investigation progresses, more answers will become available, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident,” the statement from the family said.

Mr Brown appeared in court on Wednesday, where a judge described him as a threat to others, the outlet reported. His next court date is 22 November and he will reportedly be represented by a public defender.

The charges arrive weeks after Maywood Police announced on 10 October that Mr Brown had been taken into custody after flying from Mexico to San Diego. The department said at the time that the former football player was awaiting extradition to Maywood, Illinois where his mother’s body was discovered over a month ago.

Both Mr Brown and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73, were considered missing persons on 16 September. Later that day, family members found the 73-year-old in a creek just 100 yards from her Maywood home.

Before their disappearances, a neighbour claimed that Mr Brown “wasn’t himself the last few months.”

“He was out of his mind,” the neighbour said, adding that he had provided police with Ring doorbell video, in which the former football player is reportedly seen burning his mother’s clothes.

Following reports of his mother’s death, Mr Brown was nowhere to be found — that is until bizarre videos were posted, on an account that seemed to be linked to him. In the videos, he claimed that his mother’s death was “fake news” and made “Finding Nemo” references.

In one clip, police believed it was filmed in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. TMZ also published footage of a man who appeared to be Mr Brown dancing in Tulum and buying drinks for others at a club.