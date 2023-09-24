Missing Sergio Brown appears to be in Mexico as neighbour says they saw him burning clothes: Live
Authorities in Illinois have declined to confirm whether former NFL player Sergio Brown is believed to be in Mexico after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home — as of Friday, he was still sharing videos on Instagram.
Mystery erupted around Mr Brown on Saturday after a concerned family member filed a missing persons report for the 35-year-old New England Patriots alum and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73.
Myrtle was found dead less than 100 yards from her Maywood home the following day. Her death was ruled a homicide as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found injuries resulting from an assault.
The case took a bizarre turn as videos emerged from an Instagram account linked to Mr Brown. Authorities had said they were investigating the authenticity of the posts, in which a man identified as Mr Brown claimed he was kidnapped by the FBI and that his mother was on vacation.
According to Forbes, Maywood police determined that one of the videos was recorded in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. But when reached by The Independent, the department said that it had “no new details to share.”
Sergio Brown is still missing, a week after his mother was found dead
Sergio Brown’s NFL career
- Sergio Brown, who graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, played college football for Notre Dame before his time with the NFL.
- Mr Brown’s career in the NFL started in 2010 when he was signed by the New England Patriots as a safety.
- In 2012, he played for the Indianapolis Colts.
- Three years later, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- But in 2016, the team released him.
- Before the end of the year, he signed with the Buffalo Bills and played eight games on the team.
- He retired after his season with the Bills.
‘He was out of his mind’ over the last few months, Myrtle Brown’s neighbour said of Sergio Brown
Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown, told WBBM that he had given authorities Ring doorbell video in which Mr Brown is allegedly seen burning his mother’s clothes. The Maywood Police Department declined to comment on the allegations when reached by The Independent.
“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” Mr Cortez said.
Sergio Brown burned mother’s clothes before she was found dead, neighbour says
Neighbour Carlos Cortez says Sergio Brown had been acting ‘out of his mind’
Details of Myrtle Brown’s funeral services are still uncertain
Nick Brown, Myrtle’s son and Sergio Brown’s brother, posted on Facebook on Friday with an update:
Hey Peeps, no official, confirmed, or approved information about my mom’s services has been released as of 11:10 a.m. CST Friday, September 22nd, 2023. Please keep our family in your prayers and know that tough times don’t last.
What police have said about the unverified Instagram account
In one Instagram story from an account that appears to be associated with Sergio Brown, he claims that the FBI kidnapped him twice and called the reports of his mother Myrtle Brown’s passing are “fake news.”
“Maywood Police Department detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr. Sergio Brown, who is still considered a missing person and are also looking into its authenticity,” a department spokesperson told the Chicago Sun-Times.
The recurrence of Finding Nemo
An Instagram account that is purported to be linked to Sergio Brown keeps alluding to the movie Finding Nemo.
On Tuesday afternoon, Instagram stories posted from the account show what appears to be Mr Brown mocking reports that he is “missing.”
“Just keep swimming. Missing? What the f*** is going on?” he is heard saying.
This account’s profile picture also boasts an image of the character Nemo.
ICYMI: Timeline of events
14 September: Myrtle Brown, 73, was last seen by her sister.
16 September morning: Worried family members file missing persons reports for Myrtle and Sergio Brown.
16 September afternoon: Hours later, the 73-year-old’s body was found dead in an Illinois creek, only 100 yards from her home; the coroner determined her death to have been a homicide resulting from an assault.
19 September: Sergio Brown begins posting strange videos.
20 September: Police believe one of the videos was captured outside of a condo in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Where is Maywood?
Maywood is a western suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Maywood is a village, home to only 23,000 residents, 2020 census data shows.
Myrtle Brown’s body was found near Silver Creek, not far from her home in Maywood.
An autopsy revealed that Brown had suffered several injuries from an assault; her death was ruled a homicide.