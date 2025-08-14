Suspect who admitted to hurling sandwich at DC cops on the street revealed to be a Justice Department employee

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspect seen in a viral video hurling a sub-style sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer Sunday night has been identified as a Department of Justice employee.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that Sean Dunn had been fired from the department. Court documents filed Wednesday state that Dunn approached officers, including Metro Transit Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, and started yelling.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. on 14th Street NW in Washington, D.C. Dunn allegedly stood within inches of a Customs and Border Protection agent, pointed a finger in his face, and shouted “F*** you! You f****** fascists! Why are you here! I don’t want you in my city!”

This went on for several minutes before he crossed the street and continued to yell. A few minutes later, at about 11.06 p.m., Dunn allegedly approached the CBP agent and threw the sandwich at him, hitting the agent in the chest.

Dunn tried to flee the scene but was detained. As the Metropolitan Police Department processed him, Dunn told an officer, “I did it. I threw a sandwich.”

open image in gallery Sean Dunn was arrested after throwing a sandwich at a CBP agent on Sunday. On Thursday, it was revealed that he was a Department of Justice employee. ( Getty Images )

He has been charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States.” He faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

The U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, said in a video on X on Wednesday that Dunn would be charged with a felony.

open image in gallery Dunn worked as an international affairs specialist in the criminal division of the Department of Justice before his firing ( Getty Images )

Dunn worked as an international affairs specialist in the criminal division of the Department of Justice, an anonymous source told The Washington Post. The office handles prisoner swaps, international extraditions, and other overseas actions. The 37-year-old lives in D.C., a spokesperson for the office of the D.C. U.S. attorney told the paper.

A source at the department told Axios that Dunn was hired in 2022 as a specialist who was still “burrowed in” from the Biden administration.

The Independent has contacted Dunn’s attorney and the Department of Justice for comment.

open image in gallery Dunn was arrested after he threw a sandwich at a federal officer patrolling in Washington, D.C., and called him a 'fascist,' police say. ( U.S. District Court for D.C. )

“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” Bondi said on X, adding that Dunn was “no longer” a Department of Justice employee. “Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony.”

“This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ,” she added. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

In a video posted on X, Pirro said Dunn “thought it was funny.”

“Well, he doesn't think it's funny today, because we charged him with a felony assault on a police officer, and we're gonna back the police to the hilt, so there!” she added. “Stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else."

open image in gallery Dunn approached officers and yelled ‘obscenities,’ authorities said in a court filing. ( Getty Images )

The incident took place as President Donald Trump flooded the nation’s capital with federal law enforcement agents and National Guard troops. While Trump claims that Washington is a city plagued by crime, city officials note that statistics show that violent crime is at its lowest point in three decades.

On Monday, Trump announced that he was placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deploying the National Guard to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse.”

National Guard troops began patrolling the streets of Washington Tuesday night, with a total of about 800 troops being deployed.