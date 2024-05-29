The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Alleged victims of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs are set to appear in front of a federal grand jury, signalling possible criminal charges.

Possible witnesses have been notified by investigators that they could be brought in to testify in front of a federal grand jury in New York City, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the probe.

A spokesperson for the Homeland Security Investigations agency (HSI) declined to comment on the existence of a grand jury, but said the investigation remains ongoing, according to CNN.

Combs has been named in multiple civil lawsuits since November accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape. He has dismissed all alleged wrongdoing, with his attorneys branding the lawsuits and their accusations as money grabs, and labeling them “baseless” and “sickening.”

CNN reported that the potential witnesses have not yet been prepped for testimony. HSI investigators are believed to still be in the process of gathering evidence and questioning potential sources to ensure that an indictment, should there be one, is “bulletproof.”

Grand juries are comprised of ordinary citizens and are used by prosecutors for the subpoenaing of documents and witnesses. Grand juries also vote on whether to criminally charge suspects.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing multiple lawsuits ( Getty Images )

The convening of a grand jury would mark a significant escalation in the government’s ongoing investigation into Combs.

A federal investigation was launched after he was named in eight civil lawsuits since November – seven of which directly accuse him of sexual assault.

The first lawsuit was filed against him by his former partner, singer and dancer Cassie, who alleged years of abuse.

It was filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act, just before it expired. This act offered a one-year window for adult victims of sexual assault to come forward with civil claims regardless of the statute of limitations.

In the lawsuit, Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, alleged that she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs on many occasions over 10 years.

On May 17, surveillance footage obtained by CNN showed an incident which appeared to corroborate parts of Ms Ventura’s original complaint. The video from March 2016 showed Combs chasing her down the corridor of a Los Angeles hotel and proceeding to punch and kick her outside a set of elevators.

According to the complaint, which cited the altercation as occurring “around March 2016,” Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

The surveillance footage showed Combs leaving Ms Ventura then returning and shoving her into a corner. He is then seen hurling an object at her, which was also cited in her complaint.

Two days after the footage was published, Combs released a video apologising for his actions in the video, calling his behaviour “inexcusable” and saying he “takes full responsibility for his actions in the video”.

The lawsuit against Combs was settled for an undisclosed amount of money a day after Ms Ventura filed it.

Meanwhile, Combs is also facing multiple other lawsuits, including a suit filed by record producer Lil Rod accusing him and his associates of sexual assault, as well as other lawsuits that accuse him of drugging multiple accusers.

In the two most recent lawsuits filed against Combs within the past week, former fashion student April Lampros and former model Crystal McKinney both accused Combs of drugging them. In Lampros’ suit, she claims that Combs forced her to take ecstasy and then demanded she have sexual intercourse with one of his former girlfriends before raping her.

Multiple lawsuits filed against the music mogul prompted federal agents to raid two of Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles in March.

At the time, it was reported that he was the target of a federal investigation carried out by a Department of Homeland Security team that handles human trafficking crimes, and the ongoing investigation included a focus on sex trafficking.

However, the scope of the investigation is now believed to be much larger, according to CNN, focusing on sex trafficking, money laundering and illegal drugs.

Federal agents are now believed to be in possession of video taken inside of Combs’ recently searched residences, CNN reported. “They are contacting people that they’ve found on the tapes,” a source told the outlet.