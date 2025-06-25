Ruh roh! Burglar in Scooby-Doo suit broke into highway convenience store in early morning raid: cops

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspected burglar dressed in a Scooby-Doo suit broke into an Alabama highway convenience store in an early morning raid, cops say.

Tuscaloosa Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the masked man, while also throwing in a few references from Scooby-Doo, the media franchise about a group of fictional mystery-solving teenagers and their talking dog named Scooby-Doo.

“Hey gang! We need your help solving a mystery,” police wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Authorities said the man broke into the Quick Stop store off Highway 82 in Duncanville — under an hour’s drive southwest of Birmingham — activating the shop’s security alarm shortly before 4 a.m. local time Sunday.

Police included photos of the man in a Scooby-Doo suit and a green ski mask.

open image in gallery A suspected burglar dressed in a Scooby-Doo suit broke into an Alabama highway convenience store in an early morning raid, cops say ( Tuscaloosa Police Department )

open image in gallery Authorities said the man broke into a Quick Stop, activating the store’s security alarm shortly before 4 a.m. local time Sunday ( Tuscaloosa Police Department )

“The suspect took cash and coins, but no snacks,” authorities said in an apparent reference to Scooby-Doo's favorite Scooby Snacks.

The Scooby-Doo Mystery Gang is known for unmasking villains, and the Tuscaloosa Police have now asked others to “help us unmask this villain.”

Facebook users reacted to the post with their own Scooby-Doo-related jokes.

“Ruh-roh!” one person wrote.

Another said of the shocked look on the man’s face in one of the photos: “Scooby looks like he saw a G-G-Ghost!!!”

“He's appalled at the price of Scooby Snacks,” a third commented.