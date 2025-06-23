The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspected burglar needed authorities to help rescue him after getting trapped in a Connecticut chimney.

Carlos Owens, a 35-year-old Bristol resident, was found by police stuck in the chimney of a park building Sunday morning, WFSB reported.

The cops had been responding to a burglary complaint, and upon arrival, officials confirmed Owens was not allowed inside the building, according to the local outlet.

The Associated Press reported that the man was trying to get his dog from a bathroom inside the building.

open image in gallery Suspected burglar Carlos Owens, 35, needed help from authorities to be rescued after getting trapped in a Connecticut chimney ( Bristol Police Department )

Erica Benoit, community engagement coordinator for Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services, told the AP that the bathroom doors get automatically locked at 10 p.m. every night.

It is unclear how long Owens was stuck in the chimney.

Firefighters managed to rescue Owens without any injuries, but the chimney and building were damaged, WFSB reported. The AP reported, citing police, the expected damage costs are up to $10,000 and that the dog was unharmed.

Owens was arrested on burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief charges.

“It is a bit of a crazy scenario,” Benoit told the AP.

She continued: “Our parks staff is working with the police department and the fire department to make sure that doesn’t happen again. If he had just contacted police in the first place, we might have been able to avoid the situation.”