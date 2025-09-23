School bus driver arrested for allegedly driving drunk with kids onboard and an open can

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A substitute bus driver in Georgia has been arrested and accused of drunk driving while transporting around 30 children home from school.

Lori Hagaman, 51, swerved between lanes in middle of the day and reportedly was found with an Stanley Cup of what was suspected to be wine, according to a police report obtained by WSBTV.

At one point she allegedly became unresponsive to kids’ attempts to catch her attention.

Hagaman faces a total of 31 charges, including one felony count of driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as several misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of possession of an open alcohol container.

According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office the incident occurred Friday at around 3.45 p.m.

The affidavit states, per WSBTV, that Hagaman was under the influence of alcohol to such a degree that it “rendered her a less safe driver.”

Lori Hagaman, 51, swerved between lanes in the middle of the day and was found with an Stanley Cup of what was suspected to be wine, according to a police report obtained by WSBTV ( Bartow County Sheriff's Office/ WSBTV )

She failed to stay in her lane and the open alcohol container was later found in the driver’s area, the document stated.

Hagaman was operating a school bus loaded with students which was described as “a gross deviation from the standard of care which a reasonable person would have exercised in the situation by operating a loaded school bus under the influence of alcohol,” the outlet reported.

She smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, red and watery eyes, and struggled to walk down the steps of the bus, deputies said. During a field sobriety test, Hagaman nearly fell several times, halting the tests.

Hagaman was released on a bail of just over $30,000.

One parent told WSBTV that her 15-year-old child had called her from the bus, telling her that he was concerned about Hagaman’s behavior.

In a statement released to parents following the incident, Bartow County School System released the statement to parents acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.

“A substitute bus driver was removed from a route, arrested, and charged with driving under the influence, along with other related offenses. Fortunately, no one was physically injured,” the statement read.

“We recognize the seriousness of this situation and share in your concern.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and we do not tolerate any behavior that compromises that commitment. Any individual found to endanger our students will be fully prosecuted and permanently prohibited from employment with the Bartow County School System.”

The school added that additional counseling services would be made available for students affected by the incident.

The Independent has reached out to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office for further information. It's not yet clear if Hagaman has obtained legal representation.