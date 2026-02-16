The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

“Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie has shared a striking new message as the search for her mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, enters its third week.

In a video shared Sunday night, Savannah Guthrie spoke directly to anyone who might have abducted her mother, who was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on January 31.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe,” she said. “I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late. And you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here.”

“We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late,” she added.

This comes after the FBI reportedly said a glove found two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home could match the gloves worn by a masked and “armed” suspect seen outside her front door the morning she vanished.

open image in gallery Savannah Guthrie addressed her mother's suspected kidnapper directly in a new video posted Sunday night ( Savannah Guthrie/Instagram )

The glove has been sent for DNA testing. While investigators have received the preliminary results, they’re still waiting on official confirmation, the Associated Press reports.

The FBI has described the suspect as a man with an average build who is between 5’9” and 5’10” tall. He was wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack, the agency noted.

The FBI has also announced a reward of $100,000 for information “leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

open image in gallery A masked and ‘armed’ suspect was seen outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning she disappeared ( FBI )

The case has sparked a massive search involving state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The 84-year-old relies on daily medication, and there could be “fatal” consequences if she doesn’t take it, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said. When she vanished, police also flagged that she has high blood pressure, a pacemaker and cardiac issues, according to a 911 dispatch audio.

Savannah Guthrie has been outspoken about her mother’s disappearance on social media. Just days ago, she shared an old video of her mother, writing, “We will never give up on her.”

open image in gallery Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31 ( Instagram/@savannahguthrie )

She also shared the footage of the masked man and asked for anyone with information to come forward. “Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home,” she wrote on Instagram.

Investigators “won’t quit” their efforts, even if the search takes years, Nanos told The New York Times.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now,” Nanos said Friday. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy."