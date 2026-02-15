The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The FBI said a glove found two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home could be linked to the “armed” person seen in surveillance footage outside her front door the morning she disappeared, according to the Associated Press.

Last week, the FBI released new photos and videos taken by Guthrie’s doorbell camera of an individual approaching her front door while wearing a mask and gloves. The man, who police have said was “armed,” then appeared to tamper with the camera.

The glove found by investigators near Guthrie’s home appears to match those worn by the individual seen in the surveillance footage, the agency reportedly said.

The glove has now been sent off for DNA testing. While investigators have received the preliminary results, they’re still waiting on official confirmation, the AP reports.

A glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home could be a match to those worn by the masked individual seen on her doorbell camera approaching her front door the morning she vanished ( Pima County Sheriff’s Department )

The agency reportedly said about 16 gloves have been found near Guthrie’s home, most of which were later identified as gloves used by searchers.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills, a quiet community just outside of Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. She was reported missing the next day.

The FBI has since released a detailed description of the masked man seen in Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera footage. “The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack,” the agency wrote on X.

On Thursday, the FBI also announced a new reward of $100,000 for information “leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

This comes after law enforcement officials carried out operations in the Tucson area related to Guthrie’s disappearance Friday evening.

Investigators received a warrant to search a residence near Guthrie’s home on Friday evening. However, the search yielded no arrests. “The warrant was based on a lead we received,” a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said Saturday.

In a separate incident Friday evening, officials conducted a traffic stop near Guthrie’s home. Investigators questioned someone, but no arrests were made, the sheriff’s department spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.