San Francisco strip club employees arrested in connection with bar owner’s death

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two employees of the Condor Club topless bar in San Francisco, California, have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the establishment's owner, 60-year-old Mark Calcagni.

Richard Lund, 43, and Asia Morton, 25, who reportedly live together and are romantically involved, were arrested by the Santa Rosa Police Department on Friday, according to the San Francisco Standard.

Lund allegedly shot and killed Calcagni near his home in the early hours of October 3. Morton allegedly helped him plan the attack, according to police.

Calcagni was found around 6:30 am the same day.

The department's Violent Crime Investigations unit arrested Lund at the couple's apartment in Dublin. Morton was taken into custody at San Francisco International Airport as she returned from international travel.

open image in gallery Mark Calcagni, 60, was shot and killed outside his home in San Francisco on October 3. Calcagni managed the historic Condor Club topless bar, and two suspects who work at the club have been arrested in connection with the shooting ( GoFundMe )

Police said they identified Lund and Morton as suspects using witness interviews, surveillance footage, and other "digital evidence," according to a department statement.

Both Morton and Lund are being held at the Sonoma County Jail without bail.

The Condor Club opened in 1958 and gained notoriety in 1964 when a waitress at the establishment, Carol Doda, danced topless. She was arrested for the act, but her later acquittal helped to pave the way for legal topless bars and strip clubs to exist in the U.S, according to CBS News.

open image in gallery Two employees at the Condor Club in San Francisco, Richard Lund and Asia Morton, have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the club’s owner, Mark Calcagni, on October 3, 2025 ( Google )

Calcagni also managed Vanity San Francisco, a strip club that operates a block away from the Condor Club.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic loss of our beloved general manager, Mark Calcagni,” representatives for both clubs said in social media posts earlier in October. “Mark was the heart and soul of Condor Club and a cherished figure in the North Beach community.”

In an earlier statement shortly after the shooting, the clubs' management issued a statement remembering Calcagni and pledging to "honor his legacy" in the future.

“His dedication, leadership and passion over many years shaped who we are today. We are devastated by this loss,” the statement said. “Mark’s memory — his warmth, generosity and commitment to the community — will endure. We pledge to honor his legacy in everything we do going forward.”