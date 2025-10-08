The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The manager of a famous San Francisco strip club that claims to be the first topless bar in the country was found dead from a gunshot in the middle of a California street last week.

Mark Calcagni, 60, was found lying on Brookwood Avenue in Santa Rosa, about 55 miles north of San Francisco, just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Calcagni was the longtime general manager of the Condor Club, which claims to be the first topless bar in the U.S. The club opened in 1964.

He was found with a gunshot wound about 350 feet from his home, also on Brookwood Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene, ABC 7 reported. Police have not made any arrests in the case or publicly identified any suspects.

Calcagni also once managed Vanity San Francisco, a strip club a block away from the Condor Club. Vanity’s current general manager, Wolfgang Welch, described Calcagni to the Chronicle as being “larger than life” and having a massive impact on the community.

open image in gallery The manager of the Condor Club, which claims to be the first topless bar in the U.S., was found dead in the street not far from his home, police say. ( Google )

open image in gallery Calcagni was found dead on Brookwood Avenue in San Francisco, not far from where he lived ( Google )

“He was a really great guy,” Welch told the Gazetteer SF.

Welch continued: “He always spoke so highly of keeping the community and the family as strong and tied together as he could; he was always a ‘willing to take his shirt off to give it to someone else’ kind of guy.”

No suspect or suspects had been identified as of Monday. Authorities have not yet recovered any firearm linked to the shooting, Santa Rosa police said Monday.

“Though any time a suspect of a violent crime remains at large it presents a potential risk, we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety,” the department said.

Investigators are asking for any video evidence that may help with the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police tip line at (707) 543-3590 or submit tips online. A reward of up to $5,000 is also being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.