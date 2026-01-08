The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least two people have been killed and six others injured during a shooting Wednesday evening at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints venue in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to authorities.

Of those injured, three are in critical condition, Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Glen Mills told The Salt Lake Tribune. He said the conditions of the other three people are unknown because they transported themselves to the hospital.

Authorities say a fight broke out in the parking lot of the church during a funeral, which erupted into gunfire. Police were called to the church at around 7:30 p.m. local time.

Police are currently searching for suspects in the shooting. The FBI field office for Salt Lake City said on social media it was aware of the incident and “offering assistance to our law enforcement partners.”

One person who was attending the ceremony told KSL 5 TV he “heard gunshots outside of the chapel.”

“Just a sad situation to see this even happen at a funeral,” he said.

The Utah Department of Transportation confirmed that there was a police incident and announced road closures in the area.

This is a developing story...