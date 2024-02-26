✕ Close Related video: Fatal ‘Rust’ shooting goes to trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The prosecution gave its opening statements this morning in the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust” who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The trial wrapped for the week with a digital extraction expert reading Gutierrez-Reed’s texts from the shooting out loud for the jurors.

Prosecutor Jason Lewis said witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy”, and called it “incomprehensible” that live ammunition was found on the set.

Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Ms Hutchins was killed when the film’s star and producer, Alec Baldwin, accidentally shot her during a rehearsal using a replica gun that had been inexplicably loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin, who is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges, has pointed to Gutierrez-Reed as the individual responsible for the on-set tragedy, while she has accused Baldwin of running a chaotic set with little concern for safety training.

Prosecutors have accused Gutierrez-Reed of using alcohol and cocaine on the night before the shooting, citing text messages between the armourer and her friends. The evidence tampering charge she is facing is tied to her alleged drug use; prosecutors believe she instructed a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were searching the Rust set.

In addition to focusing on her alleged drug use, prosecutors will likely try to convince the jury that Gutierrez-Reed is responsible for bringing live ammunition to the set and for loading it into the weapon used on the day Ms Hutchins died.

If convicted, she faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count she faces.