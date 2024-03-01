Rust armourer trial - live: Director chokes up as he recalls moment of fatal shooting
“Rust” first assistant director David Halls testified on Thursday as he choked up recalling the Rust shooting involving Alec Baldwin
“Rust” first assistant director David Halls testified on Thursday in the trial of armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and choked up while recalling the moment Halyna Hutchins was shot on set. He said he was one of the first people to reach her, and asked if she was ok. Ms Hutchin’s reportedly said she couldn’t “feel her legs.”
Mr Halls was also charged in the shooting and pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm. He served a six month unsupervised probation after taking a plea deal.
Gutierrez-Reed is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins. Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges related to the shooting. His trial will begin on 9 July.
The prosecution seeks to prove that Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in her duties on set and that proper protocol was in place during the investigation of the shooting. The state claims the armourer was “sloppy” and had left guns unattended on the set.
Gutierrez-Reed is also facing an evidence tampering charge for allegedly asking a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were investigating the shooting.
Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison if she is convicted.
Trial recap: ‘Rust’ assistant director says he was not compelled to testify under plea agreement
David Halls, the first assistant director on “Rust,” said his plea agreement did not force him to testify in Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial.
When asked why he chose to participate, he said he wanted everyone to know the truth about what happened on the set.
“It’s important to me that the truth be known, that Halyna’s husband and son know what happened. It’s important to me that the cast and crew of ‘Rust’ know what happened, and that the televsion and film industry know what happened, so that this doesn’t happen again,” he said.
The trial then broke for a short recess.
Trial recap: David Halls recalls the moment the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins occurred
David Halls, the first assistant director on “Rust,” recalled the moment that cinematographer Haylna Hutchins was shot.
He said Alec Baldwin pulled his gun out, cross-drawing, and was talking with Ms Hutchins about where to pull the gun.
Mr Halls became emotional during the recollection.
“The idea that it was a live round of ammunition that went off...it wasn’t computing,” Mr Halls said.
He initially thought it was a blank that went off, or an obstruction in the gun.
Mr Halls said Ms Hutchins fell to the ground three feet to his left.
He then began crying. Mr Halls said he asked if Ms Hutchins was alright, and she said “I can’t feel my legs.”
Mr Halls said he then left the church to make sure 911 was being called, and the set medic arrived to assist Ms Hutchins.
Trial recap: John Ziello recalls moments after Halyna Hutchins was shot
John Ziello, the key rigging grip on the set of “Rust,” recalled the moments after Halyna Hutchins was shot.
He said he heard the shot from outside the church and rushed inside after he heard calls for someone to call 911. He said he pushed pews inside the church away to make room for people to assist Ms Hutchins.
Mr Ziello said he held Ms Hutchin’s head and neck to assist paramedics.
During his recollection of the events he struggled to maintain his composure. He had just driven Ms Hutchins to the church in the moments prior to the shooting.
Trial recap: ‘Rust’ crewmember says he saw firearm-handling issues on set
John Ziello, the key rigging grip on the set of “Rust,” said on two occassions he saw the ammunition cart — with guns sitting out in the open — left unattended on set.
He later said that typically that would not occur on a set because there are “chain of custody” protocols involved in firearm handling on film sets.
Mr Ziello also said during one scene he saw an actor “playing with” one of the guns, and he half-jokingly said “hey man, don’t shoot me” to discourage the actor.
He said Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was not monitoring the actor with the weapon at the time of the incident.
Trial recap: ‘What the f*** that’s insane’: Hannah Gutierrez-Reed reacts to ammo revelation
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed reacts with shock when she learns that the casing of the bullet fired in the Halyna Hutchins shooting used components from a company that only produces bullet components — which are often used on film sets — and not live ammo.
The casings produced by the ammunition company can be “reloaded” and made into live rounds.
If a reloaded Starline Brass bullet was mixed with dummy ammunition using the same casings, they would be difficult to tell apart from one another without checking the individual bullet to ensure it is not live.
“What the f***, that’s insane,” Gutierrez-Reed said when she was shown the photos of the casings.
Trial recap: ‘Rust’ dolly grip gives emotional recollection of on-set shooting
During his testimony on Monday, ‘Rust’ dolly grip Ross Addiego, became emotional as he recalled the moments after the shooting on the film’s set.
His voice faltering slightly, he told the court: “She was quite clearly injured... [she was] starting to go flush and holding her right side.”
“Joel [Souza] let out some scream to indicate that he was also injured,” he said.
Mr Addiego said that he had attended to Mr Souza, the director of the film, before he and other crew members had moved a church pew so that they could lay Hutchins on the floor. He recalled telling the director to “get the f*** out of here,” and someone else had called 911.
He added that he had not heard “anything verbal” from Hutchins, just groans of pain.
“They were trying to stbilise her to get her in a helicopter to get her to whatever ER they thought was appropriate,” he said, again with a trembling voice.
At one point Mr Addiego took off his glasses to wipe his eyes.
Trial recap: ‘I’m like the only female armourer in the game and I just f***** my whole entire career’
A video taken from the bodycamera footage of Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective Alexandria Hancock was played in court. The footage shows Ms Hancock escorting Gutierrez-Reed to the bathroom on the day Halyna Hutchins was shot.
“Welcome to the worst day of my life,” Gutierrez-Reed says as the two walk toward the bathroom.
She later says “I can’t believe Alec Baldwin was holding the gun, that’s so f*****,” Gutierrez-Reed says.
She also asks to be moved to another car to avoid being seen by her coworkers.
“I just want to get the f*** out of here and never show my face in this industry again,” she says.
When Ms Hancock asks her what about her background, she says she’s new to the industry but fears she’s ruined her career.
“I’m like the only female armourer in the game and I just f***** up my entire career,” she says.
EXPLAINER — Alec Baldwin: What is involuntary manslaughter and the expected sentence?
Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.
What is involuntary manslaughter?
The Santa Fe DA said that Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed would be “charged in the alternative” with two counts of manslaughter.
This means that a “jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty,” the DA said in a statement.
Trial recap: Guttierez-Reed struggles to maintain composure while viewing autopsy photos
Hannah Guttierez-Reed has maintained a generally stoic expression for the majority of the trial, but she appeared close to breaking on Tuesday when she was shown autopsy photos of Halyna Hutchins.
The photos were shown during the testimony of University of New Mexico Chief Medical Investigator Dr Heather Jarrell.
Dr Jarrell said that the photos showed Ms Hutchins before her wounds had been cleaned, as is typical practice for medical examiners.
Ms Guttierez-Reed was visibly disturbed by the images, and her eyes frequently darted away from the screen.
Trial recap: Courtroom chaos has plagued the trial
The court called for its afternoon break just after the stenographer’s machine broke, requiring engineers to be brought in before the trial can continue.
The trial thus far has had a number of strange hiccups that have affected the proceeding. On the first day, one of the jurors was involved in a car accident on the way to court, which forced the trial to delay opening statements for a few hours. Video and image components of the trial have frequently faltered and required technicians to fix, and at one point Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s cell phone number was leaked.
People watching livestreams of the trial via CourtTV copied down her number and some began to send her harassing text messages, which may have contributed to the trial ending several hours early on one of the hearing days.