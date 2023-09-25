Ruby Frank update: TikTokers crash virtual court hearing before YouTube influencer held in jail
Mother of six appeared alongside business partner Jodi Hildebrandt accused of abusing and starving her children
The disturbing details of Ruby Franke’s child abuse allegations
YouTube parenting influncer Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were supposed to appear in court in St George, Utah on Friday afternoon over child abuse charges, but the proceeding was delayed as tech issues plagued the virtual hearing.
Both women were ordered to be held without bail; their bond hearings are slated for 21 September. Ms Franke has reportedly been relocated to the medical unit of the jail, but the reasons for her move are unclear.
Over 1,000 people tuned into the hearing and after a cacophony of bizarre noises and pleas to be quiet, the court shut down public access. It transpired later the Zoom link had been shared on TikTok.
The pair were arrested on 30 August after Ms Franke’s 12-year-old son climbed out of a window and pleaded for neighbors to give him food and water, court documents showed.
After a neighbor noticed that duct tape covering the boy’s ankles and wrists, prompting the neighbor to notify law enforcement. In a chilling 911 call, the neighbor can be heard describing the boy: “He is emaciated. He’s got tape around his legs. He’s hungry and he’s thirsty.”
Where is Ruby Franke now?
Both Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt experienced medical issues while behind bars after being arrested last week on child neglect charges.
Hildebrandt had a “life-threatening” medical issue while at the Washington County Jail and had to be hospitalised The Salt Lake Tribune reported citing court documents.
Ms Franke has reportedly been relocated to the medical unit of the jail. She is now back in general population, it’s been reported.
Their attorneys filed a motion requesting an expedited detention hearing for both women on 14 September since “it is believed both cases should be heard at the same time.”
Their hearing is still set for 21 September.
ICYMI: Ruby Franke’s husband Kevin not involved, is a ‘good person,’ lawyer says
Ruby Franke’s husband Kevin was not arrested but thw whereabouts on the day his wife was taken into custody remains unknown.
His lawyer Randy Kester, appeared on Good Morning America on 6 September where he said his client played no role in the allegations.
“He is a good person. He is very gentle,” Mr Kester said. “And no one’s ever made any allegations that he’s ever physically abused those kids, or anyone else.”
“He just wants to do what’s best for his kids, get them back, get them under his tutelage and his fathership and protect them.”
What happened to Ruby Franke’s children?
Two of Franke’s children were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, according to court documents.
Those children, along with Franke’s other children, were placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt ran self improvement program before their arrest
Before the two women were arrested on child neglect charges, they ran a self-improvement program called ConneXions.
The program, which uses workbooks and podcasts, aims to “help treat those lost and stranded in the darkness of distortion,” according to its website.
The company YouTube account has since been deleted.
How did a family friendly channel turn into something potentially sinister?
YouTuber Ruby Franke used to offer parental advice. Now she’s accused of child abuse
The end of Ruby Franke’s blog 8 Passengers
Ruby Franke was known for sharing her family’s life on their video blog “8 Passengers.”
She and her husband received criticism over their parenting decisions, including banning their oldest son from his bedroom for seven months for pranking his younger brother.
In one video, Ruby Franke talked about refusing to take lunch to a kindergartener who forgot it at home. Another showed her threatening to cut the head off a young girl’s stuffed toy to punish her for cutting things in the house.
In one video, Franke said she and her husband told their two youngest children that they would not be getting presents from Santa Claus because they had been selfish and weren’t responding to punishment like being kept home from school and cleaning the floorboards.
“It’s because they’re so numb, and the more numb your child is, the bigger the outcome they need to wake them up,” Franke said in a video.
The blog had 2.3 million followers before it was deleted in 2022.
Ruby Franke has been known as a YouTuber, a blogger, an influence, and now… a defendant facing child neglect charges.
Franke first made headlines back in 2015 for her controversial parenting advice that she shared on the YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” which featured her husband Kevin Franke and their children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve.
The now-deleted channel was once popular, having accumulated more than two million subscribers before speculation and concern began to mount in 2020 about the family’s daily activities.
Two years later, the Utah-based mother went on to announce that she was joining a new YouTube channel called ConneXions - which has since been deleted - alongside Jodi Nan Hildebrandt. The pair also sparked controversy with their videos, including one in which they made claims about what loving children unconditionally means.
Last week, the mother-of-six was arrested after officials said they discovered a malnourished minor with visible injuries and duct tape on their limbs.
Ruby Franke threatens to take Christmas away from children in resurfaced video
In a video that has resurfaced since Franke’s arrest, she shared that she and her husband, Kevin, told their two youngest children they wouldn’t be getting any Christmas presents because they were selfish and weren’t responding to punishment.
They share six children -- Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell and Eve.
"It’s because they’re so numb, and the more numb your child is, the bigger the outcome they need to wake them up," Franke said in a video she shared on social media.
Neightbors who have accused Franke of withholding food as a punishment for her children, also say they took away Christmas one year.
“I remember that she took away their Christmas one year,” a male neighbor said, “and she would say things like ‘They’re not repenting correctly,’ which is a Mormon term for ‘they’re sinning.’ Just complete insanity.”
Ruby Franke’s video blog 8 passengers: was there an outcry?
Yes.
Some critics started an online petition asking child protective services to get involved. The Franke’s oldest daughter, Sherri Franke, cut ties with her parents, she has said in social media posts. The YouTube channel, which was started in 2015, ended after seven years.
Police records from Springville, Utah — where the Franke family lived — show Sherri Franke called police on 18 September 2022 to report her brothers and sisters had been left home alone for days.
Police also spoke with neighbours, but were unable to contact the children.
A report was made to Child and Family Services, according to police.
Ruby Franke attorney asks judge to change hearing date citing a ‘longstanding family vacation’
The attorney representing Ruby Franke filed a motion to join co-defendant and business partner Jodi Hildebrant’s request for an expedited detention hearing, KUTV reported citing court documents.
The hearing was previously scheduled for September 21, but Franke’s defence attorney LaMar J. Winward requested for a hearing date of 14 September citing a “longstanding family vacation.”
The first request to move the hearing was filed by Hildebrandt’s attorney Douglas D. Terry on Friday.
In that motion, he wrote Hildebrandt “experienced a life-threatening medical issue,” and said she had been hospitalized for several days.
Both attorneys said they believed the hearing for both women should be heard together.