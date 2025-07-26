Royal Caribbean cruise boat worker stabs female coworker and then dies jumping overboard

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Royal Caribbean crew member jumped overboard to his death after stabbing his female coworker, according to police.

A 35-year-old South African man was working on the Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas cruise ship when he stabbed a 28-year-old South African female crew member “multiple times” just before 7.30 a.m. Thursday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.

The man then fled the scene and jumped off the ship, authorities said. He was later pronounced dead by onboard medical staff.

The female victim suffered stab wounds to her upper body. She was treated and is now in stable condition, police said.

It’s not immediately clear what prompted the violence. A motive behind the stabbing has not been identified and crew members have not been publicly named.

A crew member on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas stabbed a fellow crew member before jumping overboard to his death, police say ( Getty Images )

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. An autopsy has been scheduled, police said.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean described the incident to NBC News as "a personal dispute.” No additional details were mentioned.

"Our crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, but unfortunately the crew member passed away," the company in a statement to CBS News. "We extend our condolences to the crew member's family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share."

Passengers recalled crew members rushing after the intercom blasted “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar" — the Royal Caribbean’s code for man overboard, the outlet reported. The ship then slowed before turning around.

The Independent has reached out to the Royal Caribbean for more information.

The Icon of the Seas was making its way back from the Bahamas to Miami when the incident transpired, CruiseMapper shows.

The cruise ship departed Miami on July 19 and then made stops in St. Marteen, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Bahamas, before returning to Florida.

The Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, made its maiden voyage in January 2024. The 1,200-feet-long vessel boasts seven pools, the “world’s largest waterpark at sea,” six waterslides and nine whirlpools. It holds up to 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew members across its 19 floors.