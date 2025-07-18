140 people struck down by mystery illness on board Royal Caribbean ship that departed from LA
More than 140 people aboard Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas suddenly got sick with vomiting and diarrhea during a round-trip cruise from Los Angeles to Mexico.
The outbreak affected 134 passengers and seven crew members after the ship departed from LA on July 4.
The vessel docked in Puerto Vallarta on July 8 and returned to Los Angeles on July 11. Passengers who reported illness were isolated, and the ship was thoroughly cleaned. It can hold up to 3,300 guests, according to The Sun.
Stool samples were also collected for testing, according to the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program.
The CDC has not yet determined the cause of the outbreak.
The Independent has contacted Royal Caribbean and the CDC for comment.
Vomiting and diarrhea are common signs of norovirus, commonly known as the stomach flu. It can also cause fever, headache, and body aches, with most people recovering within one to three days.
This outbreak follows a similar incident last September when 180 people became sick on Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas during an Alaska cruise.
Navigator of the Seas, which debuted in 2002 and was refurbished in 2019, regularly sails from Los Angeles to Mexican destinations. The ship, which can carry over 3,380 guests at capacity, features 17 bars, over 12 dining options, three pools, six whirlpools, and attractions like a rock climbing wall, surf simulator, ice rink, escape room, and a waterslide.
