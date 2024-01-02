Rochester attack suspect who killed two in horror crash named as Michael Avery: Live
Police found Mr Avery’s car packed with filled gasoline containers
Two people are dead and five others were injured after a car plowed into a crowded intersection outside a concert venue in Rochester, New York on New Year’s Eve.
Investigators named Michael Avery, 35, as the suspect. He died in the crash. An image of Mr Avery was released on Tuesday.
Police found his vehicle had been filled with gasoline canisters just before he drove his vehicle into the crowd.
Investigators have thus far found no evidence the incident was a terror attack or was otherwise driven by Mr Avery’s ideology. Previous reporting suggested a suicide note had been found, but police clarified on Tuesday that no note was found among Mr Avery’s possessions.
Rochester Police Chief David Smith believes Mr Avery was possibly suffering a mental health break.
“Avery may have been suffering from possible undiagnosed mental health issues,” he said during a Tuesday press conference.
Previous reporting suggested Michael Avery had left behind a suicide note before he crashed his car, but Rochester police dismissed that rumor on Tuesday.
Rochester Police Chief David Smith said no note or journal has been located, and that there is currently no known motive to explain why Mr Avery wrecked his car on New Year’s Eve.
Mr Smith said after speaking to Mr Avery’s family, he believes that Mr Avery was likely suffering from mental health issues.
The fire that erupted after Michael Avery crashed his car into a busy intersection in Rochester, New York, reportedly took firefighters more than an hour to squash.
The flames were fueled by canisters Mr Avery reportedly had filled with gasoline and stored in his car prior to driving into the busy intersection.
The FBI has launched an investigation after a car containing numerous gas canisters ploughed into another vehicle and a crowd outside a New Year’s Eve concert in upstate New York, killing two and wounding several more.
A suspect has been named by police as 35-year-old Michael Avery from Syracuse, who passed away last night, Rochester Police Chief David Smith confirmed in a news briefing on Tuesday.
The police said before the news of his passing that Avery was in hospital yesterday with life-threatening conditions.
The chief added that Avery was still in the process of being scientifically identified, but the authorities have been in contact with his family.
Police in Rochester, New York have named Michael Avery, 35, as the driver who drove a car into a crowd leaving a concert on New Year’s Eve.
Mr Avery died in the crash. Two people were killed and nine others were injured.
Investigators found filled gas canisters in his car the night of the crash, but have thus far found no evidence of a terror attack or that Mr Avery’s actions were ideologically driven.
Rochester Police Chief David Smith believes Mr Avery was possibly suffering a mental health break.
“Avery may have been suffering from possible undiagnosed mental health issues,” he said during a Tuesday press conference.