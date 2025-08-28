The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A gun rights influencer has spoken out after the Minneapolis shooting suspect praised him in a video posted ahead of the tragic incident.

Brandon Herrera, who has over four million subscribers on YouTube, called Robin Westman a “demon” after two children were killed and more than a dozen more injured in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Westman, 23, shot through stained-glass windows at Annunciation Catholic School at about 8.30 a.m. as pupils were celebrating Mass at the start of the academic year.

open image in gallery Brandon Herrera is an advocate for gun owners and political hopeful ( Screenshot / YouTube )

Before the attack, the suspect posted a series of disturbing videos on YouTube, which have now been removed. In one, Westman is seen toying around with gun magazines and shells while claiming he met Herrera at a firearms conference.

“Yeah, I met Brandon Herrera at SHOT [Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show] last year and he and I had a conversation, a brief conversation, we agreed on a lot of things, so y’all should vote for Brandon Herrera for president,' Westman said, before adding 'f*** those kids,” Westman said in the clip being shared online.

Herrera, who ran for Congress in Las Vegas in 2024, condemned the Westman on social media hours after the attack.

“I'm still physically sickened and angry about this clearly hate motivated attack on innocent children, and disgusted that my name came out of this demon's mouth,” Herrera said on X.

“I meet thousands of people every year at SHOT Show in Las Vegas in meet-and-greets and such, but I don’t remember this individual at all, nor does anyone I was there with.

“That being said, I’m happy to answer any questions from Law Enforcement if it would be helpful. I’m also coordinating with friends in law enforcement to see how my community and I can best support those families affected by this hateful and senseless act.”

open image in gallery Robin Westman, 23, was identified as the suspect in the deadly Minnesota shooting Wednesday ( via REUTERS )

In an earlier tweet, Herrera also referred to the gunman as a “gutless coward,” writing “F*** you. Burn in hell.” He offered his condolences to the families of those affected.

Herrera, who is from San Antonio, ran for office because of a gun control vote cast by incumbent GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales. Gonzales represents Texas’ 23rd district – home to Uvalde, the site of a 2022 elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two staff members dead.