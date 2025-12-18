Police reveal where bodies of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer were found

Jake and Romy Reiner, the children of Hollywood movie director Rob Reiner and his photographer-producer wife Michele Singer Reiner, issued a statement Wednesday in the wake of their parents’ deaths, according to The New York Times.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” the statement reads. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

Nick Reiner, the couple’s middle child, made his first court appearance Wednesday morning after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his parents’ deaths.

The 32-year-old, who is being held without bail, briefly appeared in court but did not enter a plea. His defense attorney, Alan Jackson, said it was “too early” and requested that his arraignment be moved back. He will appear in court again on January 7, 2026.

It has emerged that Romy, 27, was called to her parents’ house Sunday afternoon by the couple’s massage therapist after there was no answer at the Los Angeles estate, whereupon she found her father’s body, The New York Times said.