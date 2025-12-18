Rob Reiner death latest: ‘Devastated’ children issue statement on parents’ murder as brother Nick appears in court
Reiner children described feeling ‘unimaginable pain’ in the wake of their parents’ ‘horrific and devastating’ deaths
Jake and Romy Reiner, the children of Hollywood movie director Rob Reiner and his photographer-producer wife Michele Singer Reiner, issued a statement Wednesday in the wake of their parents’ deaths, according to The New York Times.
“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” the statement reads. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”
Nick Reiner, the couple’s middle child, made his first court appearance Wednesday morning after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his parents’ deaths.
The 32-year-old, who is being held without bail, briefly appeared in court but did not enter a plea. His defense attorney, Alan Jackson, said it was “too early” and requested that his arraignment be moved back. He will appear in court again on January 7, 2026.
It has emerged that Romy, 27, was called to her parents’ house Sunday afternoon by the couple’s massage therapist after there was no answer at the Los Angeles estate, whereupon she found her father’s body, The New York Times said.
‘They were a special force together’: Rob and Michele Reiner’s friends honor their love of film and country
Some of Rob and Michele Reiner’s closest friends, including actors Billy Crystal, Albert Brooks, Martin Short and Larry David, have released a statement mourning the couple and celebrating their love of film and country.
The group said in a statement first released to The Associated Press: “Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master storyteller.
“There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary, he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.”
It continued: “His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant.”
Rob and Michele Reiner’s friends honor their love of film and country in statement
Tribute: Rob Reiner was joy personified – and his movies were warm hugs
As the creative force behind film classics including When Harry Met Sally, Stand By Me and The Princess Bride, the filmmaker proved himself an expert in creating astonishingly kind and humane cinema.
His death is a shocking, senseless end to a remarkable life, writes Adam White.
Rob Reiner was joy personified – and his movies were warm hugs
Family friends said argument between Reiners hours before killing was ‘overblown’ as they provide new details on shocking murder
Nick Reiner, the youngest son of Hollywood director Rob and photographer Michele Reiner, appeared briefly in a Los Angeles court Wednesday morning after being charged with the murder of his parents.
The 32-year-old was arrested Sunday night after allegedly stabbing his parents to death in their Brentwood home. He did not enter a plea, but, if convicted, he could face the death penalty.
Reiner’s struggles with addiction were well-known, as were the lengths his parents went to in order to help and support him throughout their lives.
On the night before their deaths, guests at an A-list party recalled Rob Reiner chastising his son over his behavior – though accounts now differ as to how severe the argument were.
Arguments and addiction: New details give insight into time before Rob Reiner’s death
Watch: Police reveal where bodies of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer were found
Police have revealed where the bodies of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found.
Officers discovered the couple in their bedroom, inside their Los Angeles estate.
Jake and Romy Reiner release statement honoring parents: 'They were our best friends'
Jake and Romy Reiner released a statement Wednesday addressing their parents’ deaths, according to The New York Times.
Their brother, Nick Reiner, briefly appeared in court today after he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his parents’ deaths. He did not enter a plea, and his arraignment has been postponed to January 7.
“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” Jake and Romy Reiner said.
“We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave,” they added.
What is the 'special circumstance' added to Nick Reiner's charges?
Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder Tuesday in connection with his parents’ deaths.
These counts include a “special circumstance of multiple murders,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.
Special circumstances typically elevate the level of punishment, according to the California law firm Eisner Gorin LLP.
In California, a person convicted of first-degree murder without a special circumstance could face 25 years to life behind bars.
But when a special circumstance is added, someone convicted of first-degree murder could be sentenced to death, or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Hochman confirmed Tuesday that Reiner, if convicted, could face a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty. However, no decision has been made about whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty, he noted.
Watch: Nick Reiner makes brief court appearance
Nick Reiner made a brief appearance in court Wednesday.
His defense attorney, Alan Jackson, asked the judge to postpone his arraignment. Jackson then gave a brief statement to reporters outside the courthouse.
Reiner is expected to appear in court again on January 7.
Rob Reiner’s final film delayed
The release of Rob Reiner’s final film has been delayed following the death of the director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.
Reiner directed this year’s Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, a sequel to his groundbreaking 1984 rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. A follow-up concert film, Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, had been set to arrive in cinemas next year.
However, Variety reports that the planned theatre and IMAX release has now been postponed indefinitely. A source told the publication that distributors Bleecker Street will wait until “the best path forward is decided with those closest to Rob and his family.”
Rob Reiner’s final film delayed
Behind the Headlines: The tragic truth about Rob Reiner’s son Nick and how his parents desperately tried to help him
Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his parents’ deaths.
He has struggled with drug addiction since his teen years.
Katie Rosseinsky explores how the Reiners helped their son, and the heartbreak the family has endured:
The tragic truth about Nick Reiner and how his parents desperately tried to help him
Romy Reiner reportedly found her father dead
Romy Reiner, the daughter of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, reportedly found her father dead in their Los Angeles home.
Romy was called to her parents’ house Sunday afternoon by the couple’s massage therapist, after there was no answer at the front gate, according to The New York Times.
After finding her father’s body inside, she fled the home in distress, the Times reports. Her roommate, who had accompanied her to the scene, then called 911.
Romy was unaware her mother had also died, and didn’t find out until paramedics told her, according to the outlet.
Romy and her brother, Jake Reiner, have since released a statement on their parents’ deaths.
“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” they said.
