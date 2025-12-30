Rob and Michele Reiner’s autopsy reports sealed by judge at request of investigators

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The autopsy reports for the late Hollywood couple Rob and Michele Reiner have been sealed by a judge at the request of Los Angeles investigators.

The movie director and his producer-photographer wife were fatally stabbed in their Brentwood mansion on December 14, according to officials. The couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with their deaths. Rob Reiner was 78 and Michele Reiner was 70.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Deirdre Hill has granted the Los Angeles Police Department’s request to ban the public release of “any investigative information, notes, reports or photos” related to the Reiner’s death investigation, according to a document obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

The LAPD stressed that the order “was not sought to undermine transparency” in a statement to the LA Times. The department said it pushed to seal the records to ensure detectives “learned of important information surrounding their deaths before the media and the public.”

open image in gallery The autopsy reports for Hollywood’s Rob and Michele Reiner have been sealed by a judge at the request of Los Angeles investigators ( Amy Sussman/Getty Images )

Hill’s order came after the Reiner’s causes of death was publicly revealed—the two died of “multiple sharp force injuries.” The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s initial findings determined the manner of their deaths to be “homicide,” according to records released on December 17.

The sealing of records is not unusual for high-profile death investigations— the same was done for singer Whitney Houston and actor Paul Walker after they had died, according to the LA Times.

Nick Reiner struggled with drug addiction for many years, first entering rehab as a teenager. The LA Times’ sources have said that Nick was acting strange at a holiday party comedian Conan O’Brien was hosting hours before the Reiners’ deaths. Nick and Rob Reiner reportedly got into an argument at the party, but family friends told the LA Times that the incident had been “overblown.”

The Reiners were mourned by many in both Hollywood and the political world. The couple donated about $2.7 million to help Democrats throughout their lives, The New York Times reported.

open image in gallery The Reiners’ son, Nick, is accused of killing his parents and could face the death penalty if convicted ( Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue )

Rob Reiner’s acting and directing career spanned decades. He was Michael “Meathead” Stivic in the 1970s TV show All in the Family and then went on to direct iconic films, including When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men and The Princess Bride.

Cary Elwes said he “fell in love” with Rob Reiner when he starred as Westley in The Princess Bride.

“This was a man who felt deeply. Whose heart was filled with love and compassion…He always tried to find the best in people. And if that person had problems he felt bad for them. He loved his family and friends immensely,” Elwes wrote on Instagram Monday.

Nick Reiner could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if convicted. He is yet to enter a plea and his next court appearance is expected on January 7. He is being held in custody without bail.