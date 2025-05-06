Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New details in death of Super Bowl reporter as second person charged with murder

Police say Rickey White allegedly had been texting with another murder suspect on the day Adan Manzano died

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, DC
Tuesday 06 May 2025 12:58 EDT
Rickey White, 34, has been charged with second-degree in the death of Kansas City reporter Adan Manzano earlier this year
Rickey White, 34, has been charged with second-degree in the death of Kansas City reporter Adan Manzano earlier this year (Kenner Police Department)

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a TV reporter who had traveled to New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl.

Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old anchor and reporter for Telemundo based in Kansas City, Missouri, was found dead in his Kenner hotel room on February 5.

Investigators allege that Danette Colbert was spotted on hotel security footage leaving Manzano's room. She had met him earlier in the evening and returned to his room with him, but left alone. Colbert has since been charged with second-degree murder after police allegedly found her in possession of Manzano's credit cards and cellphone.

Prosecutors have now charged a second suspect, Rickey White, with second-degree murder and are considering him an accomplice to Colbert, according to the Associated Press.

White, 34, was arrested back in March on robbery and fraud charges related to Manzano's death. He was then extradited to Louisiana for trial.

Rickey White, 34, has been charged with second-degree in the death of Kansas City reporter Adan Manzano earlier this year
Rickey White, 34, has been charged with second-degree in the death of Kansas City reporter Adan Manzano earlier this year (Kenner Police Department)

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said during a March press conference that they had linked White to Colbert based on "correspondence and information where they were going back and forth."

"So we think they were working hand-in-hand, in concert with each other," he said.

Police did not explain exactly how White is being tied to Manzano's actual murder.

Kevin Boshea, the attorney representing Manzano, said he only found out about the murder charge against his client when a reporter called him.

When the AP asked Boshea about the new charges, the defense attorney naturally defended his client.

This photo provided by Telemundo Kansas City shows television reporter Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old anchor and reporter for Telemundo in Kansas City, Missouri, who was found dead in his hotel room in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner during Super Bowl week. (Telemundo Kansas City via AP, File)
This photo provided by Telemundo Kansas City shows television reporter Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old anchor and reporter for Telemundo in Kansas City, Missouri, who was found dead in his hotel room in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner during Super Bowl week. (Telemundo Kansas City via AP, File)

"I don't think [White is] guilty of the other crimes," he said. "So, how can he be guilty of murder?"

Boshea said when he demanded that police provide evidence proving that White was in the New Orleans area on the night of the murder, he was met by silence.

In Louisiana, the state allows for second-degree murder charges to be brought against someone who distributed drugs that caused a death or for committing certain crimes — like robbery — that end in someone dying.

An autopsy report in March revealed that Manzano was lying face down on a pillow, which blocked his ability to breathe, after he had consumed a combination of alcohol and Xanax.

Police checked into Manzano's medical records and found no prescription for Xanax or similar depressants, but they did allegedly find Xanax on Colbert when they searched her home.

Danette Colbert was arrested in New Orleans in connection with the death of Kansas City Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano, who was found dead in a Kenner, Lousiana hotel room while he was in the state covering the Super Bowl. Colbert has not been charged with Manzano's death, but she was found in possession of his cellphone and credit card in the days after he died
Danette Colbert was arrested in New Orleans in connection with the death of Kansas City Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano, who was found dead in a Kenner, Lousiana hotel room while he was in the state covering the Super Bowl. Colbert has not been charged with Manzano's death, but she was found in possession of his cellphone and credit card in the days after he died (Kenner Police Department)

This isn't the first time Colbert has been charged with drugging and stealing from a man. She was arrested twice in Las Vegas on felony charges for grand larceny and administering a drug to aid in a felony crime, according to court records.

In the Las Vegas incident, Colbert allegedly drugged men in their hotel rooms and stole their valuables. Attorney Daniel Lippmann, Colbert's attorney in the Las Vegas cases, the charges against her were dropped because the alleged victim declined to testify.

On the night of Manzano's murder, Colbert and White reportedly texted each other multiple times, with some of the messages allegedly containing discussions about getting victims' PIN numbers and about using "knock outs" to render victims unconscious, according to WWL-TV.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in