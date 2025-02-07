Woman arrested for stealing from Super Bowl reporter found dead at hotel

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police are investigating the death of a television reporter who was in New Orleans to cover the Super Bow.

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a woman they say used his credit card.

Adan Manzano, 27, an anchor and reporter for Telemundo in Kansas City, Missouri, was found dead Wednesday in his hotel room in Kenner, a suburb just outside New Orleans, police said.

Police on Thursday evening arrested Louisiana resident Danette Colbert, 49, who was charged with property crimes, including fraud and theft-related offenses, according to a press statement Friday.

Colbert was seen on security video footage arriving with Manzano at his hotel room around 5 a.m. the day of his death and then leaving without him about an hour later, police said. She used Manzano's credit card at several stores around New Orleans and authorities later located Manzano's credit card and cellphone at Colbert's residence, they said.

Police also uncovered narcotics and a stolen firearm at Colbert's residence, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said Friday during a press conference. Investigators believe Colbert acted alone, he said.

Conley described Colbert as a “career criminal” known to New Orleans police for “fraud schemes.”

“Everybody should be aware of their surroundings,” Conley said. “This brings to light that there are people out there that prey on other people and bring them into their confidence and victimize them.”

open image in gallery The Caesars Superdome is being prepared for Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome on January 16, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana ( Getty Images )

A phone number affiliated with Colbert's residence was disconnected and no one responded to a message sent to an email associated with her.

Police are awaiting the results of the coroner’s full autopsy, which will determine whether Manzano's death was a homicide, Conley said.

The coroner's office is conducting toxicology tests, and results are expected to take three to four weeks, Jefferson Parish Director of Forensic Operations Tim Genevay said. There was no obvious physical trauma found on Manzano's body, he added.

Telemundo Kansas City General Manager Steve Downing said Manzano was a “rising star” and “true professional” — a bilingual television anchor and reporter who loved sports, and had covered the Kansas City Chiefs ' past two Super Bowl victories. He hoped to see a record third straight win Sunday.

“You would always see him with a smile on his face, he enjoyed the work that he did,” Downing said. “He was very committed to serving the local community by providing them the best in sports news.”

Manzano leaves behind a two-year-old daughter. He had been raising her on his own with help from family after his wife died last year in a car accident, Downing said.