The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida therapist has been stabbed to death by a former client, who also attacked one of her patients, according to authorities.

Rebecca White, 44, was killed on Monday night after Michael Smith, 39, allegedly burst into her office and demanded a session.

Smith was found dead just hours later, at 8 am on Tuesday morning. He is believed to have taken his own life, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Legal records seen by WFTV9 suggest that the suspect had a criminal history including sex offences and kidnapping charges.

open image in gallery Rebecca White was stabbed to death at her practice in Orange County, Florida, on Monday ( Spectrum News )

Officers first arrived at the scene of White’s stabbing at 9 pm on Monday, where they discovered that one of the therapist’s patients had also been attacked.

The OCSO said that Smith had stabbed the other client after he began calling 911.

Although White later died in the hospital from her injuries, the OCSO says that her patient is expected to recover.

An eyewitness told WESH 2 that she saw much of the incident unfold as she watched cops racing to the scene of the stabbing.

"I looked through the glass door, and I could see a big man with a red hoodie on and a woman next to him with a white shirt on, and I couldn't see what was really going on," the witness said. "They were just standing there, and then I saw all the cops coming, they were flying each way. And then going behind the building."

White’s death has rocked the local community, with many of her patients publicly expressing their grief.

Patrick Floto, who had been meeting with White for three years, told Click Orlando that he immediately drove to her office after hearing the news.

“I had to make sure it wasn’t true,” he said. “But it is.”

He had spoken with White earlier in the day about scheduling a session and described her death as leaving “a hole that will never be filled.”

“I think the world is a worse place without Rebecca in it,” he added.

open image in gallery Police found a second person allegedly stabbed by Smith at White’s practise. According to cops, the victim is expected to make a full recovery ( Google Streetview )

Charlotte McCollough, White’s friend, shared that she has been inundated with phone calls from people sharing their appreciation for the late therapist.

“I’ve received so many calls from people saying how good of a therapist she was, specifically to the area that was her specialty, the niche that she specialized in,” she told WFTV9.

“This has been devastating for our community as well as therapists and for me personally,” she added. “Rebecca was an excellent therapist.”

Rebecca was the founder of Down to Earth Therapy Solutions. According to her LinkedIn page, she launched the practice in 2022 and has been working in the field since 2008.

In other jobs, she worked as a behavioral health consultant for the Florida Department of Children and Families and as a family therapist.

Her most recent practice specialized in individual, couples, and sex therapy. In her biography on the website, she said that she tried to create a “judgment-free environment.”

“I have a depth of knowledge about mental health issues and combine that with a compassionate approach to help you navigate a path worth walking,” White wrote. “I create a judgment-free environment and guide clients towards taking positive actions that are essential to creating a new reality.

“I focus on exploring and understanding one’s thoughts and emotions to enhance confidence and empower individuals to move beyond survival and towards thriving in your daily life.”

The Independent has contacted the OCSO for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans in confidence on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.