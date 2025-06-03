Kristi Noem hailed the arrest of a migrant plotting to assassinate Trump. But a Milwaukee man may have framed him

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Late last month, Homeland Security officials celebrated the arrest of Ramon Morales-Reyes, 54, a Mexican man they said was an “illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump.”

Now, that story is unraveling, with a Wisconsin man allegedly admitting he framed the immigrant to stop him from testifying in a criminal case, according to prosecutors.

On Monday, Milwaukee man Demetric Scott, 52, was charged with identify theft, intimidating a witness and two counts of bail jumping for allegedly pretending to be Morales-Reyes and writing the threatening message about Trump.

open image in gallery Ramon Morales-Reyes, 54 ( Department of Homeland Security )

“We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans,” read the letter to Trump. “I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in the head.”

Attorneys and family members challenged the validity of the letter, which Trump administration officials shared with the public, soon after the Mexican man’s May 22 arrest, noting that Morales-Reyes can’t read or write in English.

Scott was allegedly recorded on a call from a Milwaukee County jail detailing the scheme to frame the immigrant to prevent him from testifying about a 2023 robbery in which authorities say Morales-Reyes was the victim.

“[I]f he gets picked up by ICE, there won’t be a Jury Trial so they will probably dismiss it that day,” Scott said in court records obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio.

In an interview in May, Scott “admitted that he wrote everything on the letters” and “believed the letters were the simplest way to get” Morales-Reyes “off his back,” per the documents.

“I’m just glad that they have identified who it was or have a better sense of who it was,” Morales-Reyes’ attorney Kime Abduli told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “And that Ramon is being cleared of any involvement in this.”

open image in gallery Milwaukee allegedly impersonated immigrant in threatening letter to prevent testimony over 2023 robbery and assault case ( Department of Homeland Security )

Scott is accused of armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated battery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping over a 2023 incident in which he allegedly attacked Morales-Reyes with a corkscrew while the Mexican man was riding a bicycle, leaving him with a lung abrasion.

Scott insisted the bicycle had been stolen from him and Morales-Reyes had previously threatened him.

DHS said in a statement that Morales-Reyes entered the U.S. unlawfully at least nine times between 1998 and 2005, and that he has a criminal record that includes a felony hit and run, criminal property damage, and disorderly conduct linked to domestic abuse.

open image in gallery Kristi Noem had publicly hailed the arrest ( AP )

He remains in custody and may still face removal.

At the time of his arrest, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said: “Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars. This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination.”

The Independent has contacted Scott’s public defender and the Department of Homeland Security for comment.