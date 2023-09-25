✕ Close Rachel Morin: Maryland police release CCTV of suspect

Rachel Morin’s family are pleading for information that leads to an arrest more than a month after her body was found on the Ma & Pa Trail after she failed to return home from an evening hike.

Authorities in Harford County, Maryland, continue to hunt for Morin’s killer amid fears that the suspect could strike again.

Police previously released footage from the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles, where DNA found matched DNA at the Morin crime scene.

But despite the developments, investigators have yet to make any arrests in the case.

Morin’s brother Michael Morin told NewsNation on Wednesday that his family was hopeful somebody would provide the key piece of information needed to bring the suspect to justice.

“We only need one lead. We need a last name, we already have DNA and video,” Mr Morin said.

Last week, Morin’s sister Rebekah Morin shared a behavioural profile built by a volunteer criminal profiler.

It suggested that the killer has psychopathic traits and may have travelled to Bel Air because he knew someone in the tight-knit community.