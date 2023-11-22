Rachel Morin family hopes high schools can help find her killer

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of Rachel Morin is appealing to high schools in Los Angeles for information regarding a suspect connected with her murder.

Morin went missing in August and her body was found by a searcher on Maryland’s Ma and Pa Trail in Harford County the following day.

Randolph Rice, an attorney for the mother-of-five’s family, told The Messenger that investigators believe the killer is between 20 and 30 years of age, meaning he could’ve been in high school two years ago.

As a result, the attorney sent personalised letters to principals of Los Angeles high schools, including John C Fremont High School, Dr Maya Angelou Community Senior High, Augustus F Hawkins High School, Mervyn M Dymally High School, and South East High School, WBFF, a Fox News affiliate reported.

The schools are close to where security footage of the man leaving a home invasion was taken in March. Officials say the man also sexually assaulted a juvenile female while at the residence.

The video only shows the man’s legs and back. His face is not visible in the footage. He has been described as 5’9, 160lbs, with a brown complexion.

Officials hope high schools close to where surveillance footage of Rachel Morin’s alleged killer was taken help provide his identity (Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Police)

“We believe he is familiar with this area, and thus, he would have ties to the community, such as a former student in one of the local high schools,” the attorney said.

“We hope a teacher, staff, or a current student in one of the five high schools around the Los Angeles crime scene will recognise him and provide his name.”

The family of the 37-year-old has distributed thousands of flyers across the city, according to The Messenger. There is currently a $30,000 award for information that leads officials to the woman’s killer.

Morin’s body was discovered inside a tunnel in Harford County, Maryland on 6 August. DNA evidence found at the crime scene led officials to the male suspect.

Her boyfriend reported her missing after she didn’t come home.

The Independent has reached out to the Los Angeles Unified School District for comment.