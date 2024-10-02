The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The principal of an Oklahoma high school has been arrested following a school dance where he allegedly got drunk and inappropriately touched teenage girls.

Mickey Replogle is no longer employed at Bixby High School in Bixby following the incident and on Tuesday he appeared in court and entered a not-guilty plea to public intoxication charges.

The former school official had been accused of the actions while chaperoning the school’s fall dance at the Renaissance Hotel in Tulsa, according to Fox 23.

Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller later said several students and teachers reported inappropriate behavior by Replogle to him.

“It distresses me that any child in Bixby Schools would feel unsafe or uncomfortable around any BPS employee, let alone a person in a leadership position,” Miller wrote in a letter to parents. “I apologize to anyone who has been impacted by this incident and want to assure you that we are committed to regaining any trust that has been damaged.”

Assistant Superintendent Kendall Still has been assigned to the school to provide additional support until the administration can develop a leadership transition plan, Miller said.

“The district will continue to actively support the Tulsa Police Department’s ongoing investigation,” he added.

The Independent has reached out to Bixby Schools for comment. A representative for Replogle could not immediately be reached.

A former student of the high school called Hannah spoke to Fox 23 after the incident and said she had heard about it from her mom. She graduated from the school in 2023 and said she was shocked by Replogle’s alleged behavior.

“I was more so surprised, given I didn’t know him very well because I didn’t have many opportunities to talk to him while he was still coming in and getting adjusted to the school. So, I was more surprised than anything,” Hannah said, adding that the incident is not the district’s first scandal.

Replogle is scheduled to appear in court again in November.